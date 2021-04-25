Mitch Rodrigue at work via a few defensive offers to prospects in the South
Recently, Colorado offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue has been doing some work in the Deep South on the recruiting trail. Both of the recruits he's offered play on the defensive side of the ball a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news