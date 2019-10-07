News More News
Mikial Onu is just the third Buffalo since 2008 with at least four INTs

Colorado graduate transfer safety Mikial Onu has seen an explosive beginning to the 2019 season, which will serve as his lone year in a Colorado uniform.

In the last 20 years, there have been six Buffaloes players to eclipse five interceptions of more in a season while since 2008, only two other Colorado players (Greg Henderson in 2013 and Tedric Thompson in 2016) have recorded four-plus picks in a season.

Thompson sat on five picks for the season heading into the regular season finale at Folsom Field vs. Utah on Nov. 26, 2016 — a game with Pac-12 South title implications, and recorded two INTs in the game plus four tackles and another four PBUs.

Mikial Onu celebrates an interception against Colorado State on Aug. 30, 2019
Mikial Onu celebrates an interception against Colorado State on Aug. 30, 2019 (Getty Images)

Henderson had four in 2013 while Thompson's seven during The Rise tied a Colorado program record.

Onu left last Saturday's game vs. Arizona shortly before halftime with what was later identified as a "torso injury" and although he missed a significant portion of the second half, he did play late in the fourth quarter.

The fact that Onu returned in the game is encouraging, and even though he's likely not focusing on his interception total, if he were to record one more, he'd become tied for the second-most INTs recorded by a Colorado player in the last 25 seasons.

Colorado's INTs leaders during that time are listed below.

Colorado Interceptions Leaders Since 1994
Player Year No. of INTs

Nate Landman

2018

2

Evan Worthington

2017

3

Tedric Thompson

2016

7

Tedric Thompson

2015

3

Tedric Thompson

2014

3

Greg Henderson

2013

4

Jered Bell

2012

1

Jason Espinoza

2011

2

Jalil Brown

2010

3

Benjamin Burney, Jalil Brown, Jimmy Smith, Anthony Perkins

2009

2

Ryan Walters, Shaun Mohler, Cha'pelle Brown

2008

2

Terrence Wheatley

2007

5

Terrence Wheatley

2006

5

Marcus Burton, Tom Hubbard, Gerett Burl, J.J. Billingsley

2005

2

Lorenzo Sims

2004

5

Medford Moorer, Sammy Joseph, J.J. Billingsley, Dominique Brooks

2003

2

Medford Moorer

2002

4

Michael Lewis

2001

5

Michael Lewis

2000

3

Ben Kelly

1999

5

Ben Kelly

1998

4

Marcus Washington

1997

3

Steve Rosga

1996

5

Elton Davis

1995

3

Steve Rosga

1994

4
