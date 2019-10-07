Colorado graduate transfer safety Mikial Onu has seen an explosive beginning to the 2019 season, which will serve as his lone year in a Colorado uniform.

In the last 20 years, there have been six Buffaloes players to eclipse five interceptions of more in a season while since 2008, only two other Colorado players (Greg Henderson in 2013 and Tedric Thompson in 2016) have recorded four-plus picks in a season.

Thompson sat on five picks for the season heading into the regular season finale at Folsom Field vs. Utah on Nov. 26, 2016 — a game with Pac-12 South title implications, and recorded two INTs in the game plus four tackles and another four PBUs.