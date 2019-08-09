With that reality being far from a detriment, Onu instead sees it as a chance to get close with his position group guys in addition to allowing him to more effectively serve as a mentor.

Mikial Onu decided to transfer to the University of Colorado as a graduate student this summer following his undergrad career at Southern Methodist. Joining the Buffaloes, he finds himself as the most game-tested safety on CU's roster and battling for playing time amongst a group that arguably has the shallowest depth on the team.

When Onu entered the transfer portal, he said ensuing offers and calls from coaches flooded in. But ultimately, the way Colorado handled going after him was a big factor in reeling him in. And in terms of adding immediate help to a thin secondary, nabbing Onu was a big get.

"I had some other places I could have gone but there’s nowhere else in this country I believe that can best help me develop my skills," Onu said. "Coach Tucker and Summers are widely regarded as some of the best defensive back minds in the nation, so I felt like for my development, that was important."

In addition to getting to work under Tucker and Summers, the probability of a successful season in 2019, Onu's last one as a college player, too.

Onu seemed to see through the curtain of negative perception that inevitably clouded Colorado following consecutive 5-7 campaigns in 2017 and 2018.