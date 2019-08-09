Mikial Onu impressed with work ethic of fellow safeties
Mikial Onu decided to transfer to the University of Colorado as a graduate student this summer following his undergrad career at Southern Methodist. Joining the Buffaloes, he finds himself as the most game-tested safety on CU's roster and battling for playing time amongst a group that arguably has the shallowest depth on the team.
With that reality being far from a detriment, Onu instead sees it as a chance to get close with his position group guys in addition to allowing him to more effectively serve as a mentor.
When Onu entered the transfer portal, he said ensuing offers and calls from coaches flooded in. But ultimately, the way Colorado handled going after him was a big factor in reeling him in. And in terms of adding immediate help to a thin secondary, nabbing Onu was a big get.
"I had some other places I could have gone but there’s nowhere else in this country I believe that can best help me develop my skills," Onu said. "Coach Tucker and Summers are widely regarded as some of the best defensive back minds in the nation, so I felt like for my development, that was important."
In addition to getting to work under Tucker and Summers, the probability of a successful season in 2019, Onu's last one as a college player, too.
Onu seemed to see through the curtain of negative perception that inevitably clouded Colorado following consecutive 5-7 campaigns in 2017 and 2018.