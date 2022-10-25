Interim head coach Mike Sanford called on Buff Nation to fill up Folsom Field this Saturday to once again create that “Folsom Magic.”

“We look forward to doing everything in our power to recreate what I got to experience firsthand, ‘Folsom magic' -- that’s a real thing and I felt it,” Sanford said Tuesday. "It was unlike any other fan base that I’ve personally been a part of, but particularly in a time of adversity.”

Colorado will need as much Folsom magic as it can get because freshman quarterback Owen McCown may sit on the bench for his second week due to a throwing-based injury, according to Sanford. J.T. Shrout, coming off his suboptimal performance in the loss at Oregon State (13 of 29 for 202 yards and two interceptions), could have his first Folsom Field start.

McCown “is not there yet,” Sanford said. Further confirmation on who will take the starting role will come later this week.

Colorado's clash Saturday with Arizona State will feature interim coaches on both sidelines, as Shaun Aguano took over the Wildcats when Herm Edwards was fired earlier this season. He's 1-3 in that role with losses to Utah, USC and a 15-14 defeat against Stanford last week after the Sun Devils had upset Washington in their previous game.

Both interim head coaches prepare for two quarterbacks this week. Two weeks ago, Arizona State QB Emory Jones took a big hit against Washington midway through the second quarter and was replaced by Trenton Bourguet. Bourguet went off throwing 15-21 for 182 yards, 3 TDs and 1 INT in beating the then-ranked Huskies, 45-38.

Jones was back in last Saturday, but he struggled (14 of 25 for 227 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) as Stanford racked up 4 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 4 QB hurries, the pick and 3 pass breakups.

“I think both of our programs are in a position where we've had some instability at the quarterback position, if you will,” Sanford said. “Jones, I recruited him. I think he's a fantastic football player. When I was at Notre Dame, I went and watched him play down in Georgia high school, which was practice. I think he's a more than capable football player. The Bourguet kid, I think he's really what the head coach I think wants to play reading between the lines of his press conference. Either way we're prepared for whichever quarterback plays.”

While the Buffs’ defense prepares for Jones and Bourguet, the Buffs’ offense could likely have running back(s) Deion Smith and/or Alex Fontenot back in action. Smith participated in a non-contact practice and completed his last step toward full contact. Fontenot should be cleared to practice by Wednesday, according to Sanford.

The extent of their availability on Saturday is unknown.

The Buffs are coming up on a month since the dismissal of Karl Dorrell. In the short term, Sanford continues to push the program in a positive direction.

For the long-term progress of the program, investing in player relationships and developing first, second and third-year players is Sanford’s priority. He looked to last weekend’s opponent as an example.

“I thought Oregon State was a great model,” Sanford said. “If you look at Oregon State, you look at the 3-9 season, a couple sub .500 years, a lot of those players that were playing against us on Saturday were guys that had gone through those tough years.

"But what they did is that they had the continuity, how they were developed, the strength coach, the position coaches, all the way down to where you see them grow up and become a veteran team that looked like a true Power 5, upper-echelon conference type team. … I've been saying from the beginning, ‘we have to invest in those relationships with those players.’”

For now, the Buffs take on the Sun Devils this Halloween weekend of what could be Colorado's best chance at getting another win this season.

“Students, alumni, Boulder natives, Colorado natives, people that are within two hours, I think Saturday night, 5 o’clock is going to be a fantastic football game,” Sanford said.