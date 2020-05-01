Colorado associate head coach Mike Rohn, who has been with the Buffaloes for all of the Tad Boyle era, was recently named one of the nation's 50 impactful high major D1 assistants by Silver Waves Media. Rohn joined ASU's Rashon Burno, Stanford's Adam Cohen, Utah's Tommy Connor and Andy Hill, Jason Hart of USC, Rod Palmer and Darren Savino of UCLA and Oregon's Tony Stubblefield in the group of Pac-12 assistants to make the list.

Colorado associate head coach Mike Rohn (Kai Casey / CU Independent)

Rohn was promoted from assistant coach to associate head coach by Boyle in the fall of 2017 and is the long-time recruiting coordinator for the Buffs. He played a big role in identifying, evaluating and recruiting many of Colorado's past recruiting classes, including 2017's, which featured McKinley Wright IV, Tyler Bey, D'Shawn Schwartz and Evan Battey. Rohn additionally oversaw the development of former Buffaloes Derrick White, Spencer Dinwiddie, Alec Burks, Andre Roberson, Cory Higgins and George King, all of whom went on to play in the NBA.

The full excerpt of Rohn's naming in the list of 50 impactful men's D1 hoops coaches reads as follows: "During Rohn's time in Boulder, Colorado has gathered 188 victories, the most wins in a nine-year span throughout the program's 116 year history. The Buffaloes have earned postseason appearances in eight of nine seasons, including seven in a row between 2010-2017, a program first. Colorado also had three straight trips to the NCAA Tournament from 2012-2014 that also marked program firsts. Rohn also played a major role in the recruitment and development of five former Buffalo players that have gone on to be selected in the NBA Draft (Alec Burks, Andre Robinson, Spencer Dinwiddie, Derrick White, and George King). Prior to Colorado, Rohn spent three seasons at Texas A&M going to the NCAA Tournament in each season. The Kansas native also spent seven seasons at Wichita State under current Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon. The Shockers earned three straight NIT berths from 2003-2005 and earned a NCAA Tournament berth and a Sweet 16 appearance in his second to last year on staff."