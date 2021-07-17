Mid-summer Recruiting Snapshot: A look at 2022 classes across the Pac-12
Below is an across-the-Pac-12 list that examines where each respective program stands currently, here on July 17, in terms of Class of 2022 size, national rank and average Rivals commitment rank.
For comparison's sake, at the end of each school there is the national rank for how its 2021 class finished.
Arizona:
No. of 2022 pledges: 12
National rank: No. 44
Highest-rated 2022 commit(s): ATH Jonah Coleman and RB Kyron Chambers (5.7)
Average 2022 commit ranking: 5.54
2021 national class ranking: No. 65
Arizona State:
No. of 2022 pledges: 6
National rank: No. 64
Highest-rated 2022 commit(s): DB Larry Turner-Gooden (5.8)
Average 2022 commit ranking: 5.70
2021 national class ranking: No. 64
California:
No. of 2022 pledges: 9
National ranking: No. 48
Highest-rated 2022 commit(s): RB Jayden Ott and QB Justyn Martin (5.8)
Average 2022 commit ranking: 5.67
2021 national class ranking: No. 41
