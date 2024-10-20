Mid-South Rumor Mill: Top prospects out on the road

College football has been full of chaos in the 2024 season and per usual, the recruiting landscape is following the same path. Top prospects from across the mid-south region are getting out on the road and taking in visits. Some prospects are on potential flip watch while others are identifying favorites. Here is some of the latest news out of the mid-south...

Top-100 Katy (Texas) Jordan wide receiver Andrew Marsh committed to Michigan in August. The Wolverines have gotten off to a less than ideal 4-3 start to the season with some pretty rough offensive performances. The word coming out from those around Marsh is that he remains comfortable with his commitment to Michigan and understands they are in a rebuilding phase. However, he is keeping in contact with schools and is actually set to take some visits soon. He will visit Michigan next weekend as they take on Michigan State but will then visit Washington on Nov. 15 when they face UCLA. Colorado is also working to set up a visit and the two sides are working out a plan.

The elite 2026 athlete out of Spring, Texas, Keisean Henderson committed to Houston early and despite struggling at 2-5 on the season, he is fully locked in with the Cougars. Henderson committed to Willie Fritz and staff with the goal of helping keep local talent local. He is staying consistent with his message and says "Houston is still home for sure."

One of the highest ranked visitors to spend time in Austin this weekend was McKinney (Texas) five-star linebacker and Ohio State commit Riley Pettijohn. No fretting for the Buckeyes required though as Pettijohn was tagging along with family, Cam and Kailer Pettijohn, two younger prospects at McKinney. Sources close to Pettijohn said before the visit there would no flipping coming out of this visit.

Plenty of schools are in the mix for four-star Prosper (Texas) offensive tackle Zaden Krempin, Texas being a major player. Krempin was in Austin for the Longhorns matchup with Georgia. Despite the loss, Krempin saw what he wanted to and came away impressed. "I had a great time. Got to talk to coach Flood and coaach Gatewood before the game. The game was hype and I was very impressed with everything about it."

One of the top offensive lineman in the state of Arkansas, Evan Goodwin, is in the midst of a packed fall visit schedule. The list has included Mississippi State, Memphis, Oklahoma State, Georgia Tech, and Missouri up to this point. At the current time, Oklahoma State appears to stick out ahead of the rest. Goodwin was very impressed with the Cowboys facilities, coaches, and history. Mike Gundy and offensive line coach Charlie Dickey were able to make him feel at home. The Cowboys are in a good place moving forward.

San Antonio (Texas) Madison four-star wide receiver Jordan Clay has raved about the Texas Longhorns before and had positive things to say about his weekend visit. "It was a great atmosphere. The stadium was rocking and it was a good game between two great teams!"

Austin (Texas) Lake Travis three-star quarterback Chaston Ditta has a lot of thinking to do after East Carolina's head coach was relieved of his duties Sunday morning. Ditta says he will be watching for how a new plan is put in place and who will be in line to take the reigns for the time being. Some schools to look for if he does depart are Colorado State and Washington State.