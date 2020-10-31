CUSportsNation - Michalowski and Tanuvasa score commitment from 2021 DE Zion Magalei

Michalowski and Tanuvasa score commitment from 2021 DE Zion Magalei
Moments ago, Colorado landed a verbal commitment from Class of 2021 defensive end Zion Magalei, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound prospect from Chandler, AZ.
Magalei reeled in nine total offers, which included opportunities from Arizona and Air Force. Once again for the 2021 class, Colorado quality control for recruiting coach Junior Tanuvasa has played a significant role in landing talent for the Buffs.
Las Vegas ILB Zephaniah Maea and La Habra, Calif. LB/DB TJ Patu are other 2021 commits for CU that Tanuvasa has helped bring in.
Magalei's addition to the fold brings Colorado up to 18 Class of 2021 commits and the Buffs' class now ranks No. 58 in the nation. He joins Allan Baugh, the first '21 commit who pledged after Karl Dorrell took over in Boulder, as CU's second defensive end within this class.
Committed 🖤🤎#GoBuffs🤙🏽 @GarretsonRick @k_dorrell @CoachMikeCU @CoachJune26 pic.twitter.com/gtcJodxhyT— ZION TALANOA MAGALEI 🌹 (@ZIONMAGALEI) October 31, 2020
For Michalowski, Magalei's commitment marks a continuation of the success he's had in the state of Arizona dating back to 2020.
You'll recall Michalowski landing Jason Harris, who lives right down the road from Magalei in Higley, AZ and not to mention Brenden Rice, who also hails from the greater Phoenix area.
While California and Texas remain states that the Buffs pluck talent out of on a regular basis, Arizona is a rising hot spot that CU continues to up its presence.
In Magalei, Colorado gains a pass rush specialist with a good motor and violent hands.
