CUSportsNation - Michalowski and Tanuvasa score commitment from 2021 DE Zion Magalei

Magalei reeled in nine total offers, which included opportunities from Arizona and Air Force. Once again for the 2021 class, Colorado quality control for recruiting coach Junior Tanuvasa has played a significant role in landing talent for the Buffs.

Las Vegas ILB Zephaniah Maea and La Habra, Calif. LB/DB TJ Patu are other 2021 commits for CU that Tanuvasa has helped bring in.

Magalei's addition to the fold brings Colorado up to 18 Class of 2021 commits and the Buffs' class now ranks No. 58 in the nation. He joins Allan Baugh, the first '21 commit who pledged after Karl Dorrell took over in Boulder, as CU's second defensive end within this class.