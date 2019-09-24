Colorado (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) will have the weekend off before returning to action at home on Oct. 5 to face the Arizona Wildcats. Mel Tucker, in his bye week media address, gave an injury report while addressing how he plans to steer the team during the week.

Mel Tucker after practice on Tuesday (Justin Guerriero)

Injury report likely to come later in the week

The list of Colorado players currently banged up are: Laviska Shenault, Delrick Abrams, Mikial Onu and Mustafa Johnson. Aaron Maddox was described by Tucker as coming along, but the original timeframe to return after suffering a leg laceration vs. Air Force was 4-5 weeks. Expect that to stay the same but on the whole, there is no update on Tuesday regarding any Colorado players who were injured vs. ASU. Any information on that, as Tucker alludes to, will be either tomorrow or Thursday, the last day of this week that the team allows media availability.

Tucker this week seems to want to balance recovery, especially regarding the guys not at 100 percent right now but also with a continued sense of urgency and intensity in practice. "We have some guys banged up but everybody in the country, college pro and high school are banged up," Tucker said. "That's a part of the game. Rest, recovery, nutrition, sleep, treatment is huge — we'll do everything we can to get our guys back as fast as we can." "You don't want to over-bang these guys but we do need to have some physicality in our practices. Tomorrow and the next day we'll be in pads. We'll stay off the ground and make sure (the physicality) is the right amount for us."

Tucker makes no apologies for wearing shorts on the sidelines for the ASU game

Mel Tucker coaching in shorts is a good start. pic.twitter.com/sFlgkpxajx — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 22, 2019

Kickoff in Tempe Saturday night was just at 90 degrees, and this above picture of Tucker's attire has drawn many responses, all in good humor. Tucker laughed after practice Tuesday when asked about his decision to go with the shorts, citing the heat and saying simply "it's a free country."

Plan of attack for bye week