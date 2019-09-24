Mel Tucker reviews Colorado's plan of attack for bye week
Colorado (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) will have the weekend off before returning to action at home on Oct. 5 to face the Arizona Wildcats. Mel Tucker, in his bye week media address, gave an injury report while addressing how he plans to steer the team during the week.
Injury report likely to come later in the week
The list of Colorado players currently banged up are: Laviska Shenault, Delrick Abrams, Mikial Onu and Mustafa Johnson. Aaron Maddox was described by Tucker as coming along, but the original timeframe to return after suffering a leg laceration vs. Air Force was 4-5 weeks. Expect that to stay the same but on the whole, there is no update on Tuesday regarding any Colorado players who were injured vs. ASU.
Any information on that, as Tucker alludes to, will be either tomorrow or Thursday, the last day of this week that the team allows media availability.
Tucker this week seems to want to balance recovery, especially regarding the guys not at 100 percent right now but also with a continued sense of urgency and intensity in practice.
"We have some guys banged up but everybody in the country, college pro and high school are banged up," Tucker said. "That's a part of the game. Rest, recovery, nutrition, sleep, treatment is huge — we'll do everything we can to get our guys back as fast as we can."
"You don't want to over-bang these guys but we do need to have some physicality in our practices. Tomorrow and the next day we'll be in pads. We'll stay off the ground and make sure (the physicality) is the right amount for us."
Tucker makes no apologies for wearing shorts on the sidelines for the ASU game
Mel Tucker coaching in shorts is a good start. pic.twitter.com/sFlgkpxajx— Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 22, 2019
Kickoff in Tempe Saturday night was just at 90 degrees, and this above picture of Tucker's attire has drawn many responses, all in good humor.
Tucker laughed after practice Tuesday when asked about his decision to go with the shorts, citing the heat and saying simply "it's a free country."
Plan of attack for bye week
"We're really focusing on technique and fundamentals," Tucker said. "That's our foundation and when things are not right, when we're not efficient or not making plays we need to make, you usually can go back to the technique and fundamentals to get you back on track. We're also getting more guys more reps in practice so today was more like a training camp-type practice."
When Tucker says "getting more guys more reps" here are a few guys that come to mind: Jeremiah Doss, Janaz Jordan, Mark Perry and Sam Noyer to name a few.
Defensive line and the secondary are the areas which Colorado is bruised at the most and until more information is released regarding the injury situations to some of the players at those spots, expect that "next man up" mentality to get dialed up a significant amount. That means getting those next guys up reps in practice they need to be ready for games.