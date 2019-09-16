Colorado head coach Mel Tucker spoke today after Monday's practice, as the Buffs now will focus on developing a game plan for the Arizona State Sun Devils, whom CU plays in Tempe, Ariz. this Saturday at 8 p.m.

"It really feels great to get back on the field. That's what you really look forward to, win or lose, after a game, to make corrections, start to put together a plan for the next opponent and get back on the grass...it was a good day's work."

***The Buffs no doubt will want to put their OT loss to Air Force in the rearview mirror, but lessons learned, albeit the hard way, during that game should be remembered heading forward throughout the rest of the season. Getting the offense going and limiting big plays on defense are logical points of emphasis for Tucker and his Buffaloes this week.

What needs to change this week?

"We need more consistency in out performance and we need better execution. We've evaluated everything we've done as we learn more about our players and see them in game situations more, we're able to make adjustments in our planning and preparation in order to get better execution."

***That applies mostly to the offense and Steven Montez. Against an ASU defense that's been stout, allowing just seven points per game to opponents thus far in 2019, Montez's ability to get things started will be the overarching objective for Colorado if it wants a chance at a road victory this weekend.

Derrion Rakestraw will likely get the call at strong safety this week: "We need everyone — everyone gets reps during the week. We have a developmental deal right now with some of our young guys; you never know when your number is going to get called. If you're in the game, you're a starter. It's a next-man-up mentality. I have confidence in our guys to step up and get the job done."

***Per Tucker, Mark Perry has been taking reps at SS, while Sam Noyer might find himself getting game action this weekend.

"Sam has made tremendous progress and I have a lot of respect for Sam in how he's gone about his business to learn what to do and how to do it and to compete. He's a guy who can help us."