Colorado Buffaloes head coach Mel Tucker today detailed the team's Wednesday practice, which was just helmets and shoulder pads. Tucker broke down some scout team action and also liked the focus and intensity of the players.

Tucker mentions keeping things competitive at practice and the role of K.D. Nixon on special teams, while singling out K.J. Trujillo, who saw his first action vs. ASU last Saturday.

"The thing about K.J. is he really pays attention in every single meeting, every walkthrough and he makes the most of every opportunity he has to learn, compete and get better," Tucker said. "He's getting stronger in the weight room and has a much better understanding of what our schemes are all about ad what we need him to do, how to execute and get his job done — that's why you saw him in the game."

"We have to have (young guys who can contribute)," he continued. "Depth is very important. We're going to have as many guys that can play as possible and like I've said before, we're not afraid to play freshmen."