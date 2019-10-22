Buffs head coach addressed it today in his weekly press conference while also disclosing that sophomore OLB Jacob Callier is no longer with the team.

In the immediate aftermath of Maddox and Jones' opting to leave the program, Tucker was asked today about any sort of locker room divide between players he and his staff personally recruited and older players who came to Colorado under the administration of Mike MacIntyre.

Tucker detailed no such locker room rift. His full remarks on the transfer portal announcements as well as the Callier situation can be found below:

"They're all my guys. I told them that from day one that whether I recruited you or not, I'm going to love you up and I'm going to run through a wall for you. That's the way it's going to be. I don't think we've had that type of issue with new guys vs. guys that were here before. We're all in the same boat. We've parted ways with 13 or 14 guys since I got here on Dec. 5 and that's part of it. For various reasons — I wish those guys well. It's not personal.

Everyone wants to make decisions they think are the best for them and I respect that totally. With Aaron Maddox, Aaron wanted to redshirt, he expressed an interest to redshirt, I couldn't guarantee him that so consequently, he's in the portal. Same thing with Darrion Jones, so he's not with us.

Jacob Callier, it was just not working out for him here with us and so he's no longer with us. That's three guys in a matter of two days but I wish them the best and I'm going to be here for them if they need anything.

...We do everything we can for our players on and off the field, but it's just not for everyone...there are things that are going to be done a certain way here."