After a disheartening overall performance in the season opener last week vs. Colorado State, CU's defensive backs have taken a look in the mirror and striven to turn in a worlds better performance against the Huskers on Saturday at Folsom Field than what was delivered against the Rams. Mikial Onu and Mekhi Blackmon in particular feel that that's going to happen now that they're settled in and have a game under their belts.

“I took our off-day (Sunday) to watch the game — I watched the game probably three times," Blackmon said. "I didn’t play good at all. There were a few positives I could take from it. But my open-field tackling has to get better, my eye discipline has to get better, but the jitters are out. Game one is over.”

Blackmon owned up to his lackluster showing, which is good. The first step to conquering a problem is admitting one exists, and Blackmon hasn't run away from the fact that he wasn't at his best and needs to do better this Saturday vs. a versatile Nebraska offense and namely, QB Adrian Martinez.

Mikial Onu commented on last week's game and what the DBs have been addressing this week in practice and the film room: increased physicality and better communication.

"After physicality, communication is probably the most important thing for us to improve on," he said. "Us being a new secondary, I’m a new guy, Aaron (is new) to starting at safety, the same with Mekhi — we have to get used to communicating and getting comfortable with each other back there. When games are going fast, you have to be able to look for calls and listen even though it’s loud. That’ll get better in time, but we’ve definitely harped on that this week and I think we’ll see an improvement this game.”

Read the rest of the story here!

Need to subscribe in time for Colorado's Saturday game vs. Nebraska? Look no further. Sign up today to CUSportsNation for only $8.33 per month.