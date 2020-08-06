CUSportsNation - McKinley Wright IV's goals include a Pac-12 title & NCAA Tourney appearance

On August 1, McKinley Wright IV announced that he was withdrawing his name from NBA Draft consideration and returning to Colorado to play his senior season. Wright IV noted that he was able to get valuable feedback from NBA scouts over the summer but comes back to Boulder with significant personal and team goals heading into the 2020-21 season.

McKinley Wright IV dribbles the ball during a home game against Cal on Feb. 6, 2020 (Nigel Amstock / CU Independent)

Wright IV was bothered by ending his CU career on the note of last season's skid...

Heading into a Feb. 22 home game against UCLA, Colorado was sitting pretty at 21-6 on the year, ranked No. 18 in the nation. But a second half collapse saw the Buffs collapse and drop the game, 70-63. It was far from the last disappointing finish as the 2019-20 regular season winded down; from that point, Colorado failed to win another game on the year, losing its last three games before the Pac-12 Tournament to Cal, Stanford and Utah on the road. The Buffaloes limped into Las Vegas for the conference tourney and were beat up on by the lowly Washington State Cougars, 82-68. The loss doubtless left a bad taste in the mouths of players and coaches alike and in retrospect, Wright IV looked at the season-ending, five-game losing streak as a result of the Buffs losing their defensive identity late in the year. “We really struggled on the defensive end," he said. "We lost our edge on that end — we were a really good defensive team throughout Pac-12 (play) and had one of the highest defensive ratings in the Pac-12. For some reason we lost our edge. We tried to figure it out and tried different scenarios but nothing seemed to work. We played pretty high-level games throughout the whole season and won big games...We faced a little adversity but after that last WSU game, (head coach Tad Boyle) did a really good job and spoke to us about regaining our confidence and that we were going to go make some noise in March Madness." "We were really excited about that. After the WSU game, obviously that same night we were frustrated, mad at ourselves for taking that L but the next morning, it seemed like everybody was getting a new spirit. It was going to be all of our first time playing in March Madness and we were all excited about it.”

Unfinished business, a chance to compete at a high level with a veteran team and the opportunity to be a trailblazer within his own family...

Wright IV gave numerous reasons as to why he ultimately decided to come back to Colorado for his senior season instead of trying to land in the NBA like teammate Tyler Bey. For Wright IV, his decision was based on a handful of complimentary reasons. “There were a lot of things that played into (me) coming back to school," he said. "Obviously, getting to play with my teammates one last time — it’s unlikely that we’ll all be together again, so this will be a really cool experience and a bonding moment. We have a lot of seniors that are going to be in for us, with me and D’Shawn (Schwartz) leading the way for our class." "Another big thing I’m looking forward to (doing) is competing for a Pac-12 championship. We were first in the Pac-12 for a while last year but we went on that five-game losing streak (to end the season). That didn’t define us. Once that season was washed away, we were really looking forward to getting back to our (roots) and making a run in the NCAA Tournament." "Another big thing that played a big factor into me coming back to school is that I’ll be the first in my family to ever get a college degree. My grandparents are really excited about that, my parents are excited about that and I’m excited about that, as well.”

McKinley Wright IV moves into the paint vs. Stanford on Feb. 8, 2020. (Nigel Amstock / CU Independent)

An offseason like no other...

This summer and offseason, according to Wright IV, has been the most intense he's ever put himself through. But as he alludes to, that type of consistent hard work is going to be what it takes for Colorado to contend for a Pac-12 title and NCAA Tournament appearance. "This has been my best offseason ever in my life," he said. "I've never worked this hard and worked this hard on certain areas in my game. I have big goals this season and I want to improve all my numbers — points, assists, rebounds, assist to turnover ratio, free throw percentage — everything. I’m looking forward to this season and I’ve put the work in this summer, so I’m excited to get back on the floor with my guys and chase a championship.” "The work I’ve put in and the time I’ve spent in the gym compared to all my other offseasons, it’s a big gap. Last offseason I thought I worked hard, but it was nothing compared to the time and indifferent type of mindset I put myself in for this year. It’s my last go-around and I’ve got big dreams. I want to take CU to a place that we haven’t been in awhile. We want to go back to the Tournament and win high-level games." "I talk to my teammates on the daily and I see the work that they’ve been putting in — it’s crazy. All the guys — it’s a different level. We expect more from each other this season. We’re a really veteran group. It’s going to be a good (season).”

An underclassman to keep an eye on in 2020-21? Redshirt freshman Keeshawn Barthelemy...

Wright IV had consistent high praise for Keeshawn Barthelemy, who redshirted for the Buffs last season, practicing with the team all year and learning the collegiate ropes as best as possible. In addition to the Buffs' veteran core, with Wright IV, Schwartz, Evan Battey, Maddox Daniels, new graduate transfer Jeriah Horne, Barthelemy has the opportunity to be a leader for Colorado's contingent of underclassmen who look to factor into the equation this year. “I expect a lot from Keeshawn and he knows that, but it’s not any pressure on him and that’s what I like about him most," Wright IV said. "He puts the work in, so I’m highly confident that he’ll show up this year and show everyone what he can do. He’s an athletic point guard and combo guard, so it’ll be fun to be in the backcourt with him — being off the ball, on the ball, with me creating stuff for him and him creating stuff for me." "It’s going to be a really good experience. He’s a really good passer, so I’ve got to get my assist numbers up because he’ll be coming for my records when I get up out of here.”

On a final note, Wright IV mourns the recent death of Betty Hoover, one half, along with her sister Peggy Coppom, of Colorado's super fan duo, "The Twins."

“It’s very sad and I’m praying for the Hoover family," he said. "I’ve never met anyone as loving, supporting and caring as those two. They were like two peas in a pod. You see them every day wearing the same outfit — they’re identical twins from head to toe all the time." "They hold a special place in my heart and it sucks that Betty won’t be at any games this year, but maybe we can do something, put her name on our jerseys or something like that, because I think at Colorado, they are two of the biggest fans in CU history." "You’d see them supporting the football team and all teams in our athletics, so it’s very emotional. They hold a special place in my heart — even at Wells Fargo bank. We had the same bank, so some days I’d walk in and see them there, hug them, and take pictures with them. I have a lot of pictures and videos in my phone of me, Peggy and Betty. It’s sad that she had to go, but she’s in a better place. Prayers up to their family.”

I’m back 🖤



one last run... let’s get it BUFFNATION pic.twitter.com/V8f455Z7a8 — McKinley Wright IV (@kin_wright25) August 1, 2020