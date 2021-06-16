McKinley Wright IV invited to participate in the 2021 NBA Draft Combine

From June 21-27, former Buffalo McKinley Wright IV will take part in the 2021 NBA Draft Combine held in Chicago, Ill. Wright IV is one of 69 total players to have earned invites ahead of this year's NBA Draft.

Seven players from the Pac-12, Wright IV included, also earned invites: UCLA's Johnny Juzang, Evan and Isaiah Mobley of USC, Stanford's Ziaire Williams and Marcus Bagley and Josh Christopher out of Arizona State.

Participants will interview with NBA teams, play five-on-five scrimmages and conduct shooting, strength and agility drills in front of coaches and scouts.

Wright IV leaves Colorado having become the university's all-time leader in assists with 683, as his senior year, he shattered the record previously set by Jay Humphries from 1980-1984.

During his time at Colorado, Wright IV earned three first-team All-Pac-12 selections.

He is the lone mens' basketball player in Pac-12 history to eclipse 1,800 career points, 600 assists and 600 rebounds.

As a senior, he led the Buffaloes to the second round of the NCAA Tournament and a 23-9 overall record. On the year, he averaged a career-high 15.2 points to go along with 5.2 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

As a four-year starter at point guard with the Buffs, the teams Wright IV played on from 2017-2021 went a combined 84-48.

His 130 career starts ranks second all-time in CU men's basketball program history.

While Wright IV undoubtedly etched his name into Colorado's record books, ending his collegiate career as one of the most spectacular and consistent players to ever come through Boulder, his NBA prospects had remained foggy leading up to his inclusion among the invitees to this yea'r pre-draft combine.

In the eyes of NBA scouts and evaluators, the biggest hairs in the soup when it came to Wright IV was his 6-foot-0 height and .328 career make rate from the three-point line.

That said, Wright IV was recently invited to work out with the Golden State Warriors and will have a chance to increase his stock in real time at the combine events.