CUSportsNation - Max Wray joins a growing list of transfers joining Colorado for 2021

On Sunday afternoon, Colorado made yet another acquisition via the transfer portal in former Ohio State Buckeye offensive lineman Max Wray .

Wray is the second offensive lineman to join the Buffaloes via the transfer portal this offseason, in addition to Noah Fenske, formerly of Iowa, who committed to CU in mid-April.

The news of Wray's commitment came just days after the Buffs nabbed former Texas Christian safety Atanza Vongor from the transfer portal.

Colorado was seen as a prospective landing spot for Wray when he decided to transfer from OSU, given that his younger brother, Jake, was a 2020 signee with the Buffs.

The younger Wray chose to medically retire this offseason before the Buffs began their spring practices.

A former four-star recruit out of Franklin, Tenn., Wray is 6-foot-7 and 307 pounds.

He initially signed with Ohio State's Class of 2018 and redshirted that fall, going on to appear in three games in 2019.

This past season, he played in seven games with the Buckeyes, starting on the offensive line for OSU's matchup against Michigan State.

Wray's addition to the fold is good news for a Buffaloes offensive line unit that was banged up significantly this spring.

Chance Lytle and Casey Roddick, two regular starters from last fall, both missed the entirety of spring ball due to their recovering from offseason surgery. Frank Fillip was also lost in the middle of spring, the result of a torn labrum.

While Colby Pursell and Kary Kutsch look to be locks at center and left guard, respectively, questions marks linger around left tackle, right guard and right tackle.

When he joins the Buffs over the summer, Wray should figure to compete for a starter's gig come fall camp in early August.

In addition to Fenske and Vongor, Wray joins QB JT Shrout, LBs Robert Barnes and Jack Lamb and DE Blayne Toll as the transfers who have committed to Colorado since the end of last season.