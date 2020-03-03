Matt McChesney on new CU d-line coach Chris Wilson: "unbelievable upgrade"
Matt McChesney, proprietor of Six Zero Strength + Fitness and Colorado's first commit in the Class of 2000, had a lot of positive things to say about the Buffs' new defensive line coach, Chris Wilson.
McChesney certainly would know from experience. Wilson coached McChesney, who played defensive tackle and end, at CU from 2000-04, before enjoying an NFL career from 2005-09 with the St. Louis Rams, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos.
Wilson will inherit a defensive line that last year was coached by Jimmy Brumbaugh as part of Mel Tucker's old staff. Brumbaugh departed Colorado for a co-defensive coordinator / defensive line coaching position in mid-February.
“I think that this is such an upgrade," McChesney said. "Coach Wilson is not looking for an opportunity to just come in and move on. The text message I got from him was a picture of Folsom Field and underneath it, it said “home.” I’m not just saying that. I personally think that this is an unbelievable upgrade for the defensive line, it’s an unbelievable upgrade for the entire defense and coach Wilson (comes) from a position of strength, integrity and character. Coach Dorrell is putting together one hell of a staff."
Wilson comes to Boulder via the NFL; in 2019 he was hired as the Arizona Cardinals' offensive line coach while from 2016-18, he coached the Philadelphia Eagles' d-line.
Wilson won a Super Bowl LII ring in 2018 when the Eagles emerged victorious over New England, 41-33. After his original stint at Colorado, Wilson moved on to Oklahoma (2005-09), Mississippi State (2010-12), Georgia (2013) and USC (2014-15.)
While he was at Colorado, the Buffaloes under Gary Barnett won three Big 12 North titles (outright in 2002, shares in 2001 and 2004.)
Man, @coach_wilson10 being back as the DL Coach @CUBuffsFootball IS HUGE! @k_dorrell @RickGeorgeCU made a great hire! That DL Group is going to be pushed to be great EVERY DAY! BEST COACH I EVER HAD! DL is going to be MEAN & PLAY HARD! #WARTIME #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/M8J4PFUPJV— CoachMcChesney • FB Development • CFBRecruiting (@SixZeroAcademy) March 2, 2020
“Coach Wilson is more than a coach," McChesney said. "He was like a father to me and I don’t say that lightly. He’s the one who taught me how to do everything. He’s the one who taught me to be always on and over-aggressive. He sorts the guys who can’t handle it and gets the soft ones out just by being (himself.)"
"He’s the kind of guy who’s going to pull everything out of that group. Mustafa (Johnson), (Terrance) Lang, Jalen (Sami) — all those guys up front. He is going to turn all of them into bonafide NFL players.”
Colorado's defensive line heading into 2020 is much different than it was a calendar year ago as the 2019 season approached. Johnson and Lang are both upperclassmen, with the former looking to turn in a successful senior campaign this fall.
Sami saw the most action out of any CU defensive lineman save for Johnson and Lang, while guys like Na'im Rodman and Janaz Jordan got good exposure and experience in supplementary roles last season.
Add all of those guys to the equation in addition to Antonio Alfano and other incoming d-linemen such as Jordan Berry and Justin Jackson, and it looks like Wilson will have a pretty solid room to work with.
Coach Wilson does not (mess) around," McChesney said. "You’re either going to play 100 miles per hour, full speed with aggression or he’s going to find someone else. That goes for everyone. There is nobody that’s not going to be held to the standard and I personally think this is unbelievably good hire and I think he’s going to pull everything out of those kids that he can."
The way McChesney sees it, Wilson overseeing the d-line will strengthen the entire defense as a collective unit.
"I think the front seven is going to be super salty," he said. "...(Senior LB) Nate (Landman) is now going to have a bunch of guys in front of him who are being taught like a pro. Everything that coach Wilson has learned, from Oklahoma, to Mississippi State and then all of his time with the Eagles, I think it’s an unbelievably awesome opportunity for him, for the d-line and coach Dorrell.”
