Matt McChesney, proprietor of Six Zero Strength + Fitness and Colorado's first commit in the Class of 2000, had a lot of positive things to say about the Buffs' new defensive line coach, Chris Wilson. McChesney certainly would know from experience. Wilson coached McChesney, who played defensive tackle and end, at CU from 2000-04, before enjoying an NFL career from 2005-09 with the St. Louis Rams, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos.

Matt McChesney and Chris Wilson (Matt McChesney / Twitter)

Wilson will inherit a defensive line that last year was coached by Jimmy Brumbaugh as part of Mel Tucker's old staff. Brumbaugh departed Colorado for a co-defensive coordinator / defensive line coaching position in mid-February. “I think that this is such an upgrade," McChesney said. "Coach Wilson is not looking for an opportunity to just come in and move on. The text message I got from him was a picture of Folsom Field and underneath it, it said “home.” I’m not just saying that. I personally think that this is an unbelievable upgrade for the defensive line, it’s an unbelievable upgrade for the entire defense and coach Wilson (comes) from a position of strength, integrity and character. Coach Dorrell is putting together one hell of a staff." Wilson comes to Boulder via the NFL; in 2019 he was hired as the Arizona Cardinals' offensive line coach while from 2016-18, he coached the Philadelphia Eagles' d-line. Wilson won a Super Bowl LII ring in 2018 when the Eagles emerged victorious over New England, 41-33. After his original stint at Colorado, Wilson moved on to Oklahoma (2005-09), Mississippi State (2010-12), Georgia (2013) and USC (2014-15.) While he was at Colorado, the Buffaloes under Gary Barnett won three Big 12 North titles (outright in 2002, shares in 2001 and 2004.)

