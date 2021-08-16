Mark Smith overseeing a deep inside linebackers room
Colorado's wide receivers room is often labelled as one of the deepest position groups that the Buffs have leading into the 2021 season, but CU's inside linebackers may well be their defensive counterpart on that front.
Position coach Mark Smith currently oversees a room that was reinforced in the spring and summer by graduate transfers Robert Barnes and Jack Lamb, while returning senior Nate Landman looks to be a key ingredient for the Buffs defensively and in general for the fourth consecutive season.
Juniors Jon Van Diest and Quinn Perry have multiple years at CU under their belts, while redshirt freshman Marvin Ham II, second year freshman Mister Williams and true freshman Zephaniah Maea also have the opportunity to contribute in 2021.
Smith has taken a more the merrier attitude in terms of identifying potential helping hands for this upcoming season, all in the name of fostering competition amongst his guys.
"There’s quite a dynamic group of guys within that room and we feel like we have a lot of depth within that inside backers room," he said. "That depth — that quality depth — creates that competition and it raises everyone’s level. It causes the group to improve.”
Lamb, who's been practicing at the 'Mo' inside backer spot along with Barnes, also feels strongly about the level of healthy competition currently going.
Per Lamb, guys are competing hard, but not to the point where there is friction over who's going to earn the starter's gig come Sept. 3 against UNC.
If anything, Lamb is looking at things on a more week-by-week basis, noting that the number of players wanting to see the field would prevent anyone from getting comfortable once the season gets underway.
“I think we have a really strong room right now," Lamb said. "At the end of the day, whoever is playing the best that week is going to be the one that’s going to play (on gameday). That’s how it should be — it should be constant competition."
"And it’s good competition, too. There’s no animosity between guys. We’ve all been very helpful with each other to make sure everyone’s on their stuff. It’s good to have a deep room.”
Much attention has been given to the likes of Barnes and Lamb, players who joined the Buffs from very prestigious programs upon transferring from Oklahoma and Notre Dame, respectively.
While there naturally has been excitement over bringing them into the fold, they are far from the only players to have caught Smith's eye so far into camp.
Van Diest is a prime example. The Cherry Creek alum and 2017 CU signee got his feet wet next to Landman in 2019, playing in 174 snaps and went on to see action in four of Colorado's five regular season games last fall as well as the Valero Alamo Bowl, during which he recorded five tackles.
Dating back to the spring, when he got even more reps under his belt with Landman recovering from an injury and Lamb having not yet arrived in Boulder, Van Diest has continued to demonstrate his value.
“He’s a very driven, intelligent player," Smith said. "You can tell he’s played a lot of snaps of football. There’s no substitute for experience and Jon’s got that. I call him a big magic eraser — you can put him anywhere and he knows what to do and where to be."
"That is such a weapon to have, when you’ve got a guy like that who can do that. Jon has cross-trained as well and can play multiple spots. He understands the concepts and everything and we’re looking forward to him having a big season, as well.”
Aside from Van Diest, the other CU linebackers on roster that have seen game action are Perry and Ham.
Perry's role was elevated, alongside Van Diest, late last season after Landman went down down with an Achilles tear during Colorado's regular season finale against Utah, causing him to miss the Valero Alamo Bowl.
By year's end, Perry had been in for 40 snaps on defense while Ham saw three snaps at linebacker in total.
Smith took note of both players making strides over the spring leading into the summer.
“Marvin and Quinn have done a great job through the spring," Smith said. "I was really impressed with both of those guys during spring football — their development and growth in (defensive coordinator Chris) Wilson's new system during the spring."
"They both carried that over, had great summers and are now having great camps."
During Colorado's annual Media Day this past Friday, Smith mentioned a tweak within CU's defense that will allow for more of his guys to see the field, all at the same time.
In addition to the 'Mike' and 'Mo' spots, Colorado's two inside linebacker positions, Wilson has added a third inside backer called the 'Sam,' at which Lamb and Van Diest in particular have practiced.
"We have some personnel grouping where we’ll have three inside linebackers in the game," Smith said. "...Based on what coach Wilson wants to do, we’ve got some sets where three of our guys are in there and some where there’s just two."
During Saturday's scrimmage at Folsom Field, Landman, Barnes and Van Diest were rested, with Lamb seeing a lot of action at inside linebacker along with Perry and Maea, the latter of whom had a nice four-yard tackle for loss early into things.
Williams, who is currently working his way back up to 100% following offseason surgery, has not yet been a full participant in practice, Smith nonetheless has been pleased with his dedication in the film room and during the ILBs' team meetings.
As he returns to full health, he provides Colorado with even further depth at inside backer.
"What I love about him is that he’s a real student of the game," Smith said. "We talk to our guys all the time about, in order to get on the field, you have to be able to process information two ways: accurately and quickly. The guys who can do that will get out on the field and play. Mister fits that mold."