Mark Smith breaks down CU's process for identifying and offering recruits

The Buffs are by no means exclusive in that regard — programs across the country routinely dish out countless offers every year.

For Colorado and all college football teams, the number of recruits initially offered compared to those who take unofficial visits, official visits and ultimately end up committing and signing decreases considerably.

At the end of the day, there's only so many scholarships available per cycle.

So, how does the process start exactly?

Given the volume of kids CU goes after annually, it can be easy to lose track of how exactly it all goes down.

In short, there are many moving pieces with respect to how Colorado's football program issues offers to prospects, involving many different people across multiple departments.

The overwhelming majority of the time, every given offer that goes out features a collaboration between CU's coaching staff, its recruiting department and its player personnel department.

During a recent sit-down with CUSportsNation, Colorado inside linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator Mark Smith went into detail about that process and those who keep it running smoothly.

“There’s a couple of different ways we identify guys," Smith said. "Number one is just through the high school coach. I may call and (they) send me a prospect list. Here’s the prospect list from Southlake Carroll (Texas) High School (for example), and then they’ve got it broken down.

"Here’s the (players) they feel like are Power Five, here’s who they feel like are Group of Five, here’s there FCS-type players and so-on — we take that list and submit it to the recruiting department. That’s where the initial evaluation will happen."

Colorado also identifies a significant number of prospects from its coaches being out on the road.

Every year, coaches visit dozens of schools and often attend camps across the country.

"I’ll go to SMU to the mega camp again this summer and there’s going to be 800 kids a session for six sessions," Smith said. "You may find a guy there and say, ‘OK, let’s send him back to the recruiting department and look into this guy.’ So, now you’ve got 10 coaches out on the road that are doing this, and gathering this information."

While CU's coaches are the more obvious identifiers of prospective recruits, there are many others within the recruiting and player personnel arms of Colorado Football that play important parts, too.

"(We) have a really tremendous personnel and recruiting department," Smith said. "(There's) Assistant Director of Player Personnel) Andy Wang, (recruiting assistant) Emily Giusti, we’ve got (lead recruiting assistant) D.J. (Bryant), we’ve got (Director of Player Personnel) Chandler Dorrell in the personnel department — they’re finding players as well."