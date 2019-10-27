Colorado head coach Mel Tucker and his staff have built a reputation of working hard to increase the strength of CU's in-state recruiting efforts and on Friday, with the Buffs hosting Southern California, that reputation was seen in the form of many Colorado recruits on hand to watch the game.

If there was a theme of the unofficial visitors Friday, it was that the vast majority of them were sophomore and junior offensive linemen. None of the below players have been offered by Colorado, nor do they hold any other scholarships in general, but they all fit the bill of players CU offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic is keeping a tab on.

1. Connor Jones, He's a 6-foot-6, 250-pound offensive lineman for Palmer Ridge (Colorado Springs /teammate of recent CU commit Kaden Dudley).

He's not been offered yet by Colorado nor do I believe has one in general, but the Buffs have had him up in Boulder a couple of times this season, he attended a football camp in town over the summer and so I think its reasonable to deduce that Chris Kapilovic and the staff in general are keeping an eye on him. Building that relationship now, sooner as opposed to later. Hard to say when, but a CU offer for him in the future seems a sure bet.

2. Wilson Clark, a 6-foot-5, 270-pound OL/DL for Ralston Valley (Arvada, CO). A Class of 2021 recruit, he as Jones does not hold an offer but I additionally get the sense he's a guy Kapilovic is keeping a tab on.

3. Braden Miller, 6-foot-6, 235-pound 2022 OL for Eaglecrest (Centennial/Aurora).

4. Kaden Weatherby, 6-foot-6, 250-pound LG, also of Eaglecrest

5. Mason Harris, 6-foot-2, 205-pound DE at Eaglecrest

6. Jason Soderlin, 6-foot-3, 245 pound OL at Dakota Ridge (Littleton)

7. Tyler Roybal, 5-foot-9, 180-pound 2021 RB for Ralston Valley

Attached below is some film and highlights of Harris, Clark and Roybal.