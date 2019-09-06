Many 2020 commits and recruits set to attend CU/Nebraska game Saturday
Tomorrow the Colorado Buffaloes will have many sets of watchful eyes on them as Nebraska, ranked No. 25 in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll, comes to Folsom Field. Close to a third of CU's Class...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news