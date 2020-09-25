CUSportsNation - Major Colorado DE/OLB target Kaleb Elarms-Orr sets Oct. 3 pledge date

All indications appear to reveal that the two horses left in the race are the Buffs and California Berkeley.

The winding road that has been the recruitment of three-star DE Kaleb Elarms-Orr looks like it will be coming to an end soon, as the Moreau Catholic (Hayward, Calif.) 2021 target of Colorado's plans to commit on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Elarms-Orr's mother is a Cal alumnus, but if that is an advantage for the Bears, the Buffaloes certainly can counter, as they've got his Moreau Catholic teammate, Nikko Reed, verbally committed at the moment.

Outside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski has long been point man on Elarms-Orr, and the two have talked and gotten to know one another since before the Karl Dorrell era began in late February.

Elarms-Orr has often stated how close he's become with Michalowski.

“He’s a really easy guy to talk to, really knowledgeable and really young," Elarms-Orr said over the summer. He knows a lot about the game. You can talk to him on a more relatable level than some of these older coaches that you can’t really relate to as much. He’s really easy to talk to and get along with, but the most important part is that he knows a lot about the game.”

The Buffs have designs for him to play the strong side outside linebacker position. Elarms-Orr, who is 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, currently plays defensive end at Moreau Catholic, whose head coach Rob Gatrell provided solid context into what Colorado would be getting in him.

“His size, ability, overall strength — he’s a guy who can play multiple positions," Gatrell said. "For us, we’ve had to play him at defensive end because that’s where he’s going to cause the most havoc. He knows it might not be (the position) where he ends up in college. It could be, but he’s understood that his ability allows him to be versatile."

"Schools talk about him playing inside linebacker or defensive end in some schemes or at outside linebacker.”

On Sept. 7, Elarms-Orr narrowed his options down to two — Cal and CU. Both schools had been listed in a Top 7 of his in June and in total, he reeled in nearly 20 offers.

With limited scholarship spots left in the 2021 cycle, Elarms-Orr is doubtless one of the biggest targets remaining for Colorado this class. A verbal commitment from him would be a nice get for Michalowski, who'd build on the success he experienced in 2020, namely in landing four-star DE/OLB Jason Harris.

Join the conversation on Elarms-Orr at Buff Nation, the premiere message board community serving countless CU fanatics.