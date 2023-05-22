As the offseason has played out, it has become clear that Colorado will need to revamp its defensive line heading into its first season under new coach Deion Sanders. So far, the staff has delivered by bringing in several transfer players, and the latest member of the group announced his decision Monday afternoon.

Maine junior edge rusher Khairi Manns is headed to Boulder after revealing his pick via social media Monday giving the Buffs their latest piece up front on defense. Manns, who still has two seasons of remaining eligibility, comes to CU with plenty of experience under his belt after playing in 26 games over three seasons with the Black Bears.

In his career, the 6-foot-3, 230-pound New York native has collected 108 tackles to go with 15.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. He also has a forced fumble and fumble recovery as well.

He is coming off the best season of his career after collecting 43 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 4 sacks in 2022.

Manns was lightly recruited as a high school prospect but remained confident in his abilities, and that ultimately led him to seek out a new home after three years at Maine.

“Honestly, I knew my value from the jump, so that's why I entered the portal,” Manns previously told Jayhawk Slant. “I just wanted a new change coming from Maine. But it was a blessing, honestly. I'm just truly grateful for the opportunity and I'm just happy that my talents are finally being shown for what it really is.”

Manns added several offers this spring after entering the portal in April, but Colorado and Kansas emerged as the two most likely landing spots. He visited Lawrence before making the trek out to Boulder last week.

The Buffs have continued to flip the roster since Sanders took over as head coach, and now the program has made serious headway in rebuilding the team heading into the summer months.

Manns is the latest defensive player up front to join the Buffs this spring alongside many others such as Chance Mains, who is returning to CU after previously entering the portal, Arden Walker (Missouri), JJ Hawkins (Ole Miss), Bishop Thomas (Florida State), Sav'ell Smalls (Washington), Amari McNiell (Tennessee), Chazz Wallace (Old Dominion), and FSU's Derrick McClendon.