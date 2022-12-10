After what has been one of the more chaotic and exciting weeks for Colorado football this century, you all had questions. A lot of them.

As Deion Sanders continues in his first week as the Buffs’ new head coach, there’s constant news around the program, from scholarship offers, commitments, de-commitments, staff changes and much, much more.

We figured this would be a good opportunity to address some of the most pressing topics facing the program while involving the subscribers a bit since, ultimately, we’re creating this content for you all and you’re the whole reason we’re here.

With all that said, let’s dive into the questions, which we selected from among those submitted. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get to all of them, but I have a feeling there will be plenty of chances during a busy offseason to do more of these.

Looking at the current roster, which 15 to 20 players would you both think are worth trying to hold on to?

Nicolette: The current players are really going to have to fight to keep their seat on the Buffs’ roster. Just one week in and the nation’s top talent has Boulder at the top of their list. No one's seat is secure and Sanders is really looking for them to compete come spring practices.

Once again, these players really have to bring their A-game, but here’s a list of who I think has a fighting chance: