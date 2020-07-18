CUSportsNation - Maddox Kopp rising on Colorado's list of 2021 quarterback targets

In the last few weeks, a small handful of Class of 2021 quarterbacks have appeared as blips on Colorado's radar. Cameron Friel, a UNLV commit, recently picked up an offer from CU after being in touch with the Buffs since late May while Kaden McMullen, an up-and-coming signal caller from Missouri has established a line of communication with Colorado.

Houston (St. Thomas) TX quarterback Maddox Kopp (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

But perhaps as of now, Maddox Kopp, a 6-foot-5, 212-pound QB from Houston (St. Thomas) TX has stepped into the position of frontrunner. Kopp conducted a virtual visit with Colorado on June 14 and picked up an offer from the Buffs the same day. Kopp's recruitment has taken off since an impressive showing at the Elite 11 competition back in early July. Since then, Colorado has joined Ole Miss and Miami Ohio in offering him. Central Michigan and his hometown Houston Cougars have also offered, while Texas and Vanderbilt are in communication. Darrin Chiaverini had kept a tab on Kopp since last fall but after his Elite 11 showing, things started moving fast in terms of Colorado's interest in him, powered by Karl Dorrell and Danny Langsdorf. “Probably right after the Elite 11 I got in contact with coach Langsdorf and coach Dorrell and talked to them on the phone a couple times," he said. "I’ve been in contact with 'coach Chev' since the middle of the football season. He’d check in on me, I talked to him after the Elite 11 and we scheduled a virtual visit. They then offered me towards the end of it.”

I had an amazing time at the @Elite11! Learned some great things and met some awesome people. Thank you @Stumpf_Brian for putting this all together. Grateful for the experiences that I received during the camp! @STHFootball pic.twitter.com/3L1CocjKaI — Maddox Kopp (@maddox_kopp) July 1, 2020

On the virtual visit, Langsdorf and Dorrell stressed to Kopp that they're moving with deliberate caution in working to locate QB targets for the 2021 class. “They told me that this quarterback they’re bringing in is really important to them and to the program," he said. " They put a lot of trust in their quarterbacks and really the program is dependent on the quarterback position. They said that’s why they took awhile to offer me — they just wanted to make sure I was the right fit and that they knew what they were getting in me. Their quarterback for this class is definitely really important to them and the program.” Kopp is listed as a Pro Style QB and while he doesn't make too many slippery escapes from the pocket in his film, displays a good arm with accurate tendencies. Langsdorf took time during the visit to talk about how Kopp could evolve as a player in college, in particular under his guidance at Colorado. “He has a plan for developing you and he showed me that and who he has developed and what I do well and what I can’t do well," Kopp said. "He’s not looking to change my throwing motion, he’s just looking to maximize my abilities — that’s something that was intriguing to see. He wants to develop my motion and take it to the next level.”

