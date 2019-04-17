BOULDER – Maddox Daniels has signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball and continue his education at the University of Colorado, head coach Tad Boyle announced on Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA Regular Signing Period.



Daniels, a 6-foot, 6-inch, 200-pound guard/forward, played the last two seasons at Florida SouthWestern State College, where he helped the Buccaneers to a 60-6 overall record and two NJCAA Division I National Tournament quarterfinal appearances.

As a sophomore in 2018-19, Daniels earned All-Suncoast Conference First Team Honors averaging 13.9 points per game while shooting 43.1 percent from 3-point range. Daniels topped the Buccaneers in minutes played (26.3 mpg) and free throw shooting at 83.3 percent (75-90).

“(Maddox) fits what we need,” Boyle said. “He’s a big wing that can play multiple positions and guard multiple positions. He’s a 3-point shooter, something we need. He has a good work ethic, good discipline and is a good student. He checks a lot of our boxes; we’re really excited to have him here.”

Daniels started all 33 games in 2018-19 as the Buccaneers finished 30-3, which included an undefeated season in Suncoast Conference play. Florida SouthWestern was ranked No. 1 in the final 2018-19 NJCAA Division I national rankings before ending its season in the national quarterfinals.

Boyle and associate head coach Mike Rohn followed Daniels throughout his sophomore season after reconnecting with former Northern Colorado assistant Eric Murphy, who is in his first year as the Buccaneers head coach and third in the program overall. Once Daniels’ season was over, his attention turned to Colorado.

“The main thing was getting out (here) on a visit and meeting everyone, from the strength coach, nutritionist, players and coaches,” Daniels said. “We talked about goals for next year for the team and for me as a player.

“Everyone was really cool and transparent about their experiences (at Colorado); how much they liked it here, how much they enjoyed the season. Everyone was talking about how they’ve improved as players and how the team has progressed. Everyone wants to win both personally and collectively.”

Daniels will earn his associate degree in Business Management this spring and will arrive in Boulder in time for summer school where he will continue his studies in business. He was named to the NJCAA All-Academic Third Team and Suncoast Conference All-Academic Team as a freshman in 2017-18.

“I’m interested in Business, Marketing, Entrepreneurship - understanding what’s important in getting people’s attention,” Daniels said. “I’m into health and fitness, marketing that, is something I’m looking at diving into.

“It’s really a progressive place, not just the school but Boulder as well. Boulder has a lot to offer for me as a person, it’s something I’m excited for - a brand-new environment. To be out there, playing in the Pac-12 is a dream – never thought it would happen – crazy, but I’m excited.”

Daniels averaged 11.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 61 career games at Florida SouthWestern State, shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 85.1 percent from the foul line. He is a career 42-percent shooter from beyond the 3-point arc, making 140 of 335 attempts. Daniels was a second team all-conference selection as a freshman.

A native of Suwanee, Ga., Daniels played at Beverly Hills (Calif.) High School his senior year. As a junior, he attended Montverde (Fla.) Academy where his team won a national championship in 2015 alongside future NBA No. 1 Draft Pick Ben Simmons.