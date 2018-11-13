CUSportsNation.com

Unless you've been under a rock, you've heard Denver 7 News report that Colorado Buffaloes and head coach Mike MacIntyre will part ways after the season. The timing was interesting, as the report came about 12 hours before MacIntyre's weekly press conference.

But before the press conference, CU released a statement from athletic director Rick George regarding the rumor.

“We do not comment on speculation or unsubstantiated rumors with anonymous sources," George said. "Let me just say I have made no decisions regarding the future of the football program."

George added: “As I’ve stated in the past, we continually evaluate all aspects of all of our 17 intercollegiate sport programs.”

The Buffs' AD didn't exactly come to a strong defense of MacIntyre's job security, but he obviously refuted that his mind has been made up on what he's doing regarding the head football coach position.

About 15 minutes or so before his press conference with the local media, MacIntyre was first up on the bi-weekly Pac-12 coaches teleconference call. There were a handful of reporters on the call but there was silence initially.

WATCH: Mike MacIntyre, CU Buffs players talk coaching rumors

I finally stepped up and asked MacIntyre to comment on the rumors (I found out that there were a handful of reporters on the call because they all tweeted what Mac said right after, but I was first to have the guts to ask him, I guess).

Here was MacIntyre's response to my question regarding the Denver 7 News article: "I understand it's false news," MacIntyre said. "The last time I talked to Rick was two weeks ago. He came in and 100% backed me on everything we're doing and likes where we're headed. That's all I know.

"I'll see (George) this afternoon. I've been here since 6 a.m. this morning. I met with trainers about all of our injured guys. We had meetings, we had practice, and I just walked off the practice field to do this call ... I never see him in the mornings. I'll see him here this afternoon."

That quote also basically sums up what he said in his press conference with the local media as well.

"I met with Rick George two weeks ago and he gave me 100% support," MacIntyre said. "I haven't seen Rick today. I never see Rick in the mornings ... I'm pretty sure I'll see Rick sometime this afternoon and find out what all -- but I know nothing about any of it. It's a shame that you have to have those type of things come up, but I also think it was good, because it was a great point with our team this morning."

MacIntyre continued on this point, denying that he's going to be fired, and even called the Denver 7 News report "gutless."

"I've seen (George) multiple times (since our meeting two weeks ago)," said MacIntyre. "Never said a word to me about anything to this effect. Ya know, there's always going to be chatter. Who knows who the source is; who knows who the booster was. I don't know who it is (that leaked the story). They can say anything they want to say. But for an anonymous story to come out with no quoted source is kind of gutless, the way I see it. That's the world we live in too, and I understand that."

MacIntyre clearly didn't like that the report came with unnamed sources.

"I think when anything gets released and they have no people quoted as a source -- that's the world we live in now with the news," he said. "You see it every day politically. Everybody has to make a name for themselves.

"I found out at 12 o'clock at night. My phone rings and it's my son (Jonston) from California. He goes, 'Dad, what's going on?' I said, 'What are you talking about?' He reads (the article), and I said, 'Ah, don't worry about it.'"

One thing I do want to note though -- MacIntyre, based on what he said in his press conference, doesn't have some big, planned meeting with George on Tuesday afternoon. When he says he'll see George, he means that they'll probably bump into each other and talk.

And not only does MacIntyre feel strong with his job security, he pointed out that he took over at CU when the Buffs' were an awful football program and turned things around.

"No, I don't think my job is in jeopardy, but you have to win games," MacIntyre said. "I do know this: when I came here a few years ago, this was the worst power football program, a laughing stock of college football. When I went to San Jose [State], it was the worst football program in division one, period. And we turned that around, and we came here. The gold helmet is not tarnished anymore ... We've got great young players."

Here's one thought I had -- maybe George has made up his mind since his last meeting with MacIntyre about his job that he wants to move on. MacIntyre feels confident about his job from a two-week old conversation. The whole situation is just odd, but that's coaching changes in college football. There are rarely clean changes when a head coach gets fired or leaves.

Another notable part of MacIntyre's press conference was that cornerback Delrick Abrams Jr. and safety Evan Worthington are out for this weekend's game against Utah with concussions. Both players are key parts of the Buffaloes' secondary. Wide receiver Jay MacIntyre is still day-to-day with his concussion.

