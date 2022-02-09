Luke O'Brien providing a spark off the bench for the shorthanded Buffaloes

Shortly after the end of the 2020-21 season, with the Buffaloes getting bounced in the second round of the NCAA Tournament by Florida State, Tad Boyle gathered his returning players for a team meeting.

"I said, ‘OK, as we turn the page to next year, we’ve got two choices and two narratives,’" Boyle recalled. "We can say, ‘Listen, we lost all these good seniors, lost all this production — (2021-22) is going to be a rebuilding year for Colorado."

"Or, we can say, ‘No. Forget that. We’re going to keep the standards of Colorado basketball where they are.’ To a man, they were like, ‘No, no — we want the standards kept high.”

Needless to say, the Buffs have largely failed to meet those standards dating back to the end of January.

Crippling turnover woes cost the Buffs in close losses to No. 16 USC and No. 9 UCLA, and while Colorado then chalked up a solid road win at Oregon on Jan. 25, the team followed it up with back-to-back losses at UW and Washington State.

In Seattle, CU battled back from a large second half deficit, only to lose by two points, while Jan. 30's game at WSU was nothing short of an abomination: Colorado trailed, 39-18, at halftime and went on to lose by 27 points.

The Buffs' more recent results have been a mixed bag: a 15-point loss to Oregon that featured 20 turnovers and managing just 16 second half points, followed by a beatdown of Pac-12 cellar dweller Oregon State.

Whether the Buffaloes will stabilize or falter down the stretch of Pac-12 league play remains to be seen.

What's certain, however, is that maintaining the standard Boyle suggested and that players unanimously voted to uphold, is a taller task due to the recent injury woes CU has suffered.

Senior guard and defensive specialist Elijah Parquet is out for the remainder of the year with a foot injury, while freshman 7-footer Lawson Lovering is also likely out for the year with an MCL injury.

Including the recent promotion of walk-on forward Will Loughin to scholarship status, that gives Colorado nine healthy rotation players.