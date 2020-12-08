CUSportsNation - Loss to No. 12 Vols lays blueprint for how other teams can neutralize CU

Down 17-2 not even halfway through the first half, it appeared early on that Colorado was in for rough treatment at the hands of the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers. But the Buffaloes managed to get their deficit to within two in the second half, only to see an impressive comeback fall short due to the slow start and a night of ineffective offensive possessions and output. For head coach Tad Boyle, the Buffs (2-1) showed a number of weaknesses that can now be examined on film and put to good use by upcoming opponents.

The start to the first half was about as disastrous as you could imagine for Colorado. No shots were falling, Tennessee was shooting at a 45% rate and the deficit kept growing and growing with turnover after missed shot after refusal of the Volunteers to miss being the ingredients that led to 17-2 CU deficit at the 12:22 mark. But in the final 7:50 before halftime, Colorado held the Volunteers to just five total points, embarking on a resurgent comeback that inspired hope for what the second half could hold. During that span, the Buffs managed a 14-0 run, coming within four points of Tennessee as the first half wound down, but a late three-pointer from Santiago Vescovi handed the Vols a 7-point lead, 31-24, at the halfway point. As the second half got underway, Tennessee had cooled off from the floor and after a Daniels three-pointer followed by back-to-back dunks from Dallas Walton and Keeshawn Barthelemy in quick succession, Colorado reached the high water mark of its comeback and trailed just 33-31 with 17 minutes to play. Unfortunately, things got back to being on the verge of out of reach within another two and half minutes or so. Three turnovers in exactly 60 seconds from McKinley Wright IV, Maddox Daniels and Evan Battey allowed the Volunteers to go back up by seven with 14:50 left in the game. A three-pointer sank by Jeriah Horne with exactly 13 minutes left put CU within four, 38-34, but the Buffs managed just four more points in as many minutes, with Tennessee back up to a 45-37 lead with a bit under 10 minutes to play. With 6:09 left, the Buffs, down 11 at the 3:05 mark, had gotten back to within five points. That would be as close as Colorado would get, as the necessary ingredients to complete a full comeback — defensive stands, clutch shooting, no turnovers — simply weren't in the cards for the Buffaloes. Tennessee made four free throws in the last 60 seconds and voila, the game ended with the final score reading 56-47 in favor of the Volunteers.

Colorado player stats. Jeriah Horne led the Buffs in both points (15) and rebounds (11). (Courtesy of the SEC)

Far from pleased with the result, Boyle gave credit to his players for managing to keep things competitive until the end of the game. "When you turn the ball over 23 times and you shoot 33%, that's a recipe for getting blown out," Boyle said. "We didn't get blown out...but we were not good enough offensively." However, the way Boyle put it, Tennessee just laid out a blueprint on film entitled "How to Beat Colorado" for other teams to use down the line. "We've got to learn to handle the pressure better," Boyle said. 'If anybody watches this game, they're going to say: 'Boy, (if) you climb up into Colorado they'll pee down their leg and (turnover) the ball.' We've got to learn how not to do that."

D'Shawn Schwartz defends Tennessee's Jaden Springer (Courtesy of the SEC)

On one hand, despite playing absolutely miserably in all aspects of the game through the first 10 or so minutes and registering the most turnovers (23) since the 2019 Pac-12 Tournament against Cal, the Buffs were shockingly not too much away from stealing a win right from under the Volunteers tonight. Of course, that would have taken some sort of continued defensive stand late in the second half, an ability to contest threes and someone, anyone other than Horne shouldering the offensive workload. It goes without saying that Horne, with his 15 points and 11 boards, was the lone bright spot for CU tonight. At the end of the day, this team is not designed — at least at this early stage in the season — to win in the event that Wright IV and Schwartz are not performing well. Schwartz was just lost out there and let his frustrations in the offensive zone snowball to trouble defensively, and vice versa. I'm not 100% sure what his experience with COVID was in terms of symptoms, what battling the virus took out of him, etc. and I certainly don't want to speculate, but plain and simple Schwartz did not appear to be himself whatsoever in his first action of 2020. I asked Boyle about Schwartz specifically after the game. It was the final question he took before the team got ready to fly back to Colorado. The exchange I think was telling. Q: Coach, with D'Shawn, just watching him, it looked like frustrations were following him up and down the court. He'd make a mistake in the offensive zone that would impact his defense and vice versa. Did you see him at all fighting a bit of a mental battle and maybe just getting trapped in his own head with those frustrations? Boyle: "Yes. I'll leave it at that." Needless to say, I don't think Boyle watched Schwartz play tonight and saw much that was becoming of a senior. I'm willing to give Schwartz the benefit of the doubt in this being his first game of the season and his practice schedule being disrupted heading into this one due to his recover from COVID. But again, whereas in years prior it was simply a boost when Schwartz scored the ball, this season it's more of a necessity. He needs to get it going as quickly as possible. The Buffs need him at his best.

Freshman point guard Keeshawn Barthelemy struggled in the game; he was 3-of-12 from the floor. (Courtesy of the SEC)

After two very strong games to open up the season, Wright IV took a step back without question. In similar fashion to times he's struggled in the past, turnovers snowballed into bad offensive possessions. That said, Tennessee clearly made it a point to target Wright IV as Colorado's most potent offensive threat and neutralize him accordingly. The Buffs' counter move to that is having guys like Schwartz, Battey, Walton, Daniels and the young bucks all work in unison to demand being covered on their own right. Unfortunately for Colorado, Wright IV was effectively taken out of the game and there was no one, save for Horne, to answer the call. "We need guys to step up because McKinley can't beat people by himself," Boyle said shortly after the game. "(Tennessee's) whole game plan was to take him out of the game offensively, which they did a good job of." In 38 combined minutes on the floor, Battey and Walton managed eight points, five boards and six turnovers together. Again — you look at those figures, at 23 turnovers, at a 33% make rate from the floor and 22% (5-of-22) conversion rate from deep — and it makes you wonder how the hell the Buffs were within five points near the end of the second half before the Vols made a quick four free throws when Colorado entered desperation mode. Tennessee's Yves Pons and E.J. Anoskie completely outmatched and humiliated Colorado's bigs tonight. Anoskie in particular managed to box out three-plus CU defenders multiple times and grad boards in a manner that was just jaw dropping. Walton in part struggled to finish down low, by failing to cleanly handle a pass and put it in the basket or getting pickpocketed directly under the rim. Barthelemy was among the more disappointing players tonight; he was 3-of-12 from the floor, shooting the ball more than any other Buffalo by a stretch (Wright IV was next with eight shots). The majority of Barthelemy's shots were just head scratchers. His midrange floater was often ill-timed and did not fall. In general, Boyle alluded to Barthelemy's youth showing against Tennessee, a sound team capable of exposing younger players' inexperience. "He's got to engage the bigs, he's got to be in attack mode, his floaters didn't make it tonight — look, Keeshawn is a good player and this is baptism by fire for him," Boyle said. "He's a freshman playing his third college basketball game against a Top 25 team that can really guard and frustrate him. He can learn from tonight, he's going to be fine and he's a good player."