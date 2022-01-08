Local blue chip QB Brayden Dorman inching closer to February decision day
Class of 2023 quarterback Brayden Dorman, a four-star in-state prospect out of Vista Ridge High School in Colorado Springs, recently released a Top 5 on Twitter.
Dorman, a Rivals250 (No. 238) prospect ranked as the No. 12 pro-style signal caller in the country for his class, has attracted interest and offers from some of the top FBS programs across the country.
This past season, the 6-foot-5, 195-pounder threw for 2,765 yards with 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions, competing 61% of his passes.
Colorado, via Danny Langsdorf, was among the first to offer him, late in 2020, preceded only by Iowa State in doing so.
As some of the first programs to issue him a scholarship offer, both the Cyclones and Buffaloes were rewarded with a place within Dorman's Top 5, which also featured Mississippi State, Oregon State and Arizona.
While he hasn't figured out the exact day, Dorman plans to announce a commitment following the upcoming February signing period.
Thus, the timing around his Top 5 comes as an opportunity to trim down his list of opportunities as decision day approaches.
“I’m releasing it now to narrow down my schools," he said. "I’m going to be making my decision in February, so I wanted to narrow it down. Each school for me has been a school that’s shown the most interest in me and that I’m most interested in, as well. All those schools together — the coaching staff, the offensive scheme, all that kind of stuff — all played together to be in that top five.”
The recent overhaul to Colorado's coaching staff has not been lost on Dorman.
The majority of CU's offensive coaches that Dorman originally got to know when the Buffs first began recruiting him, namely offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini, are now gone.
Dorrell named Mike Sanford, formerly of Minnesota, as Colorado's new offensive coordinator back on Dec. 17.
While Dorman has yet to meet him, doing so will be critical in terms of the Buffs being able to stay at the forefront with him over the ensuing weeks.
“Obviously, they had the offensive coordinator change," Dorman said. "My biggest thing right now is to meet (Sanford) in-person, because obviously, everyone has their own opinion on him now, but that's not going to interfere with anything right now."
"I’m the kind of guy that wants to meet him in-person and get my own opinion about him. I definitely want to meet him in-person.”
Dorrell has yet to name a new wide receivers coach and additionally, who will coach CU's quarterbacks moving forward has not been formally hashed out.
That is also something Dorman is paying attention to.
Recently, a report surfaced that Danny Langsdorf, who has overseen the Buffs' QBs the past two seasons and who offered Dorman, was being targeted by Temple as the Owls' new offensive coordinator.
Whether that happens remains to be seen. However, Sanford has a lengthy history of coaching quarterbacks, so that could prove to be a primary contributing factor if Langsdorf does leave.
"There’s been some reports of coach Langsdorf going to Temple, as well, and I have a great relationship with coach Langsdorf," Dorman said. "It’s going to kind of hurt if he goes, but I’ll totally be open to any new coaches that come in. You never know because they could be your new favorite coach.”
Dorman admitted that Colorado's recent (and ongoing) coaching transition has made things somewhat difficult to get a handle on as far as accurately gauging the interest he still has in the Buffs.
For Colorado, much will depend on his ability to meet the new coaches once the dust formally settles.
“It really is kind of iffy, to be honest," Dorman said. "I think it’s iffy for any recruit that’s going through the same situation with a school they’re being recruited by. When they let people go and bring in new people, you’re always kind of skeptical about a guy, because you haven’t met him before and you don’t know what they’re going to bring to the program."
"For everybody, it’s an uncertainty kind of thing. It’s not going to set me back for anything — I’m still super interested (in Colorado). It’s just going to be a matter of meeting (the new coaches) in-person and making sure they’re the right fit.”