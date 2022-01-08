Local blue chip QB Brayden Dorman inching closer to February decision day

Class of 2023 quarterback Brayden Dorman , a four-star in-state prospect out of Vista Ridge High School in Colorado Springs, recently released a Top 5 on Twitter.

Dorman, a Rivals250 (No. 238) prospect ranked as the No. 12 pro-style signal caller in the country for his class, has attracted interest and offers from some of the top FBS programs across the country.

This past season, the 6-foot-5, 195-pounder threw for 2,765 yards with 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions, competing 61% of his passes.

Colorado, via Danny Langsdorf, was among the first to offer him, late in 2020, preceded only by Iowa State in doing so.

As some of the first programs to issue him a scholarship offer, both the Cyclones and Buffaloes were rewarded with a place within Dorman's Top 5, which also featured Mississippi State, Oregon State and Arizona.

While he hasn't figured out the exact day, Dorman plans to announce a commitment following the upcoming February signing period.

Thus, the timing around his Top 5 comes as an opportunity to trim down his list of opportunities as decision day approaches.

“I’m releasing it now to narrow down my schools," he said. "I’m going to be making my decision in February, so I wanted to narrow it down. Each school for me has been a school that’s shown the most interest in me and that I’m most interested in, as well. All those schools together — the coaching staff, the offensive scheme, all that kind of stuff — all played together to be in that top five.”

The recent overhaul to Colorado's coaching staff has not been lost on Dorman.

The majority of CU's offensive coaches that Dorman originally got to know when the Buffs first began recruiting him, namely offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini, are now gone.

Dorrell named Mike Sanford, formerly of Minnesota, as Colorado's new offensive coordinator back on Dec. 17.

While Dorman has yet to meet him, doing so will be critical in terms of the Buffs being able to stay at the forefront with him over the ensuing weeks.

“Obviously, they had the offensive coordinator change," Dorman said. "My biggest thing right now is to meet (Sanford) in-person, because obviously, everyone has their own opinion on him now, but that's not going to interfere with anything right now."

"I’m the kind of guy that wants to meet him in-person and get my own opinion about him. I definitely want to meet him in-person.”