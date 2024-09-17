Linebacker LaVonta Bentley helping lead a strong start for CU's defense

LaVonta Bentley’s efforts this season haven’t gone unnoticed by head coach Deion Sanders and his staff.

As a veteran in his second and final year at Colorado, Bentley has been a key playmaker at linebacker for the Buffs in the first three games this season with 15 tackles (third on the team), two tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble that he recovered to prevent Colorado State from scoring on Saturday. His presence, disruption and leadership continue to be a focal point of this Buffs defense.

In CU’s last six quarters, the Buffs’ defense has only allowed nine total points. Against Colorado State, it was the first time the Buffs held an opponent under 13 points since a 34-0 win over Arizona on Oct. 16, 2021.

“LaVonta Bentley, first and foremost, has been one of our key players on our defense. I mean, this young man, he is football man,” Sanders said after the Colorado State game. “When it comes to our defense, and a hard nose guy that's doing it at practice, week in and week out.”

Bentley bounced back quickly for the matchup against CSU as he was dealing with a mild foot injury he suffered in CU’s 28-10 loss to Nebraska. Hart and Sanders were trying to rest the senior last week, but Bentley was still getting in work of his own with Sanders describing it as “one of the most touching moments” he experienced since coaching at Colorado.