Linebacker commit C.J. Turner recaps OV in Boulder
Arkansas (Star City) athlete and CU commit CJ Turner was among the first wave of official visitors Colorado welcomed to campus last weekend.
Turner, a 6-foot-2, 213-pound prospect whom Colorado foresees at inside linebacker, committed back in mid-April following an unofficial visit to Boulder.
Fresh off a more in-depth look at CU and its campus and facilities, Turner remains confident in his decision.
“Everything went great and as expected," he said. "I had a great time, me and my family. It was a really good time."
True freshman linebacker Eoghan Kerry, an early enrollee at CU this past spring, served as Turner's player-host, a fitting move given the two will eventually share the same position room.
“It was great hanging out with him," Turner said. "He set a great example for me, telling me how it is up there. I felt like a part of the team."
Turner's recruitment being overseen by Buffs linebackers coach Mark Smith made additional sense given that Smith formerly coached at Arkansas in 2018 and 2019, coordinating the Razorbacks' recruiting as well as leading the defensive backs.
Smith's familiarity with the Natural State played a role in identifying Turner, who picked up an offer from CU in September of 2021, early.
Fast forward to now, and the two have been growing closer.
We’re building a strong relationship, getting to know each other better and our backgrounds better," Turner said. "Obviously, that’s going to help us later on once I actually go up there.”
In early May, Turner tweeted a clip of himself posting a 40-yard dash time clocked at 4.46 seconds.
Turner's speed and versatility, especially when it comes to impacting the pass game, made him stick out early to the Buffs.
“What they like about me is that I can cover," he said. "A bunch of teams run the spread nowadays, so you want those linebackers that can cover and make the tackle.”
Turner has plans on getting back to Boulder sometime this fall, possibly for a game at Folsom Field.
Looking ahead until then, he remains firm in his pledge to the Buffs.
I feel confident about my decision," he said. "I feel like it was the right one.”