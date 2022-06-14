Linebacker commit C.J. Turner recaps OV in Boulder

Arkansas (Star City) athlete and CU commit CJ Turner was among the first wave of official visitors Colorado welcomed to campus last weekend.

Turner, a 6-foot-2, 213-pound prospect whom Colorado foresees at inside linebacker, committed back in mid-April following an unofficial visit to Boulder.

Fresh off a more in-depth look at CU and its campus and facilities, Turner remains confident in his decision.

“Everything went great and as expected," he said. "I had a great time, me and my family. It was a really good time."

True freshman linebacker Eoghan Kerry, an early enrollee at CU this past spring, served as Turner's player-host, a fitting move given the two will eventually share the same position room.

“It was great hanging out with him," Turner said. "He set a great example for me, telling me how it is up there. I felt like a part of the team."