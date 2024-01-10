DJ Lundy's career at Colorado will be encompassed by a since-deleted social media post highlighting his weekend visit to Boulder. The Florida State linebacker has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal just days after visiting with the Buffs.

Lundy, who has spent his entire career with the Seminoles, is headed back to Tallahassee after previously giving CU his pledge on Christmas Day. He was subsequently announced as signed by the program, but in the age of transfers nothing is ever settled until a player is enrolled and taking classes at his new school.

So, instead of seemingly finding part of the answer to its linebacker issue, Colorado will now again be on the hunt for someone to fill an important position in the defense.

The Buffs have a commitment from just one transfer linebacker in the class, Kentucky outside linebacker Keaten Wade leaving a big need for the team as it continues to move through the offseason.

CU now sits at 19 transfer commitments in the cycle and trails only Louisville for the top transfer class according to Rivals.