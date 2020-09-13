CUSportsNation - Laviska Shenault shines in NFL debut, records TD catch in 27-20 Jags win

In his debut with the Jags, Shenault was impressive, recording three receptions while also scoring a touchdown in his first career game.

In the first NFL Sunday of 2020, a total of 19 Forever Buffs took the field, including Jacksonville Jaguar rookie wideout Laviska Shenault .

Shenault finished with three catches for 37 yards and a touchdown while he also saw a pair of handoffs from the Wildcat formation and from the shotgun.

Most of his statistics were recorded on a key Jacksonville scoring drive late in the second quarter that tied the game at 14.

Down 14-7 with 4:45 to play before halftime, the Jaguars marched downfield on a 9-play, 75-yard drive that concluded with Shenault finding the end zone from 15 yards out after being hit across the middle by Jags' QB Gardner Minshew on a short slant.

Shenault turned on the afterburners and escaped a few Colts defensive backs after the catch before lunging into the end zone.

Prior to his touchdown and on the opening play of Jacksonville's scoring drive, Shenault also hauled in a 18-yard reception.

That same drive, Shenault also got a direct snap on the Wildcat and rushed for a five-yard gain, advancing Jacksonville to the Colts' 25-yard line.

Shenault's first NFL touch came on the Jaguars' opening possession, during which he caught a short pass for four yards.

Later, with 3:40 left in the game, Shenault rushed the ball once more, this time from the shotgun, and gained five yards, helping to set up a Jacksonville field goal that made the score 27-20.

Shenault's fellow Pac-12 alum Minshew had a near flawless day at the office, going 19-of-20 (his only incompletion was a first quarter attempt to Shenault over the middle) with three touchdowns and 173 yards.

All in all, Shenault racked up a modest 47 total yards of offense to go along with his touchdown.

But notably, his rapport with Minshew was on point and as evidenced by the occasional handoffs and Wildcat plays centered around him, it looks like Jacksonville has every intention to utilize Shenault's versatility in similar fashion to his college days.