Laviska Shenault, Jr. & Steven Montez take the podium at the NFL Combine
With the 2020 NFL Combine underway in Indianapolis, Indiana, four former Colorado Buffaloes are currently there hoping to showcase their skill sets ahead of this year's Draft.
QB Steven Montez, WRs Laviska Shenault, Jr. and Tony Brown and LB Davion Taylor are all participating for on-field workouts that'll commence later in the week. Here and now, players have been going through examinations, measurements, interviews and more.
For a full look at the NFL Combine schedule, click here.
In particular, Montez and Shenault took questions from the media and gave extended remarks.
Shenault, who has been projected almost exclusively as a first-round pick in the 2020 Draft, talked about the Buffalo Bills, with whom he's met this week. Shenault said he could see himself fitting into the Bills' offense, while complementing QB Josh Allen.
Additionally, Mike Klis of 9News reported that Shenault had interviewed with the Denver Broncos recently, as well.
Colorado WR Laviska Shenault says he had a good meeting with #Bills this week. #Also said he was impressed with Josh Allen in playoff game vs. Texans.— Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) February 25, 2020
Laviska Shenault said he had formal interview with Broncos. #9sports— Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) February 25, 2020
#CUBuffs Viska believes he stacks up well vs other WRS. A lot of teams see as slot WR and like his versatility. He still isn’t healthy but told me loved football too much to shut it down last season #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/o7FkCGIMrS— Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) February 25, 2020
Montez took time to talk about his arm strength and how he feels he can impact an NFL team while also detailing his goals of becoming more consistent through better footwork and fundamentals.
#CUBuffs Montez on why he believes he’s an #NFL QB. #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/MgykeSCnsE— Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) February 25, 2020
#CUBuffs Steven Montez said he has “best arm here. Point blank. Period.” He also said Viska was his security blanket. He talked about him. #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/oZQqzBzHUX— Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) February 25, 2020
.@CUBuffsFootball’s Steven Montez says @JwPalms is helping him tie his feet to his eyes as he prepares for the NFL Draft. He said he’s trying to keep all of his cleats in the ground in effort to become more consistent. Can’t wait to see how he looks on-field on THUR! #SkoBuffs pic.twitter.com/6Snscx1dcn— Alexis Perry (@alexisraeperry) February 25, 2020
Taylor and Brown as of now have not made an appearance on the Twittersphere in terms of recorded interviews but that could certainly change in the coming days.