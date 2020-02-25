News More News
Laviska Shenault, Jr. & Steven Montez take the podium at the NFL Combine

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
With the 2020 NFL Combine underway in Indianapolis, Indiana, four former Colorado Buffaloes are currently there hoping to showcase their skill sets ahead of this year's Draft.

QB Steven Montez, WRs Laviska Shenault, Jr. and Tony Brown and LB Davion Taylor are all participating for on-field workouts that'll commence later in the week. Here and now, players have been going through examinations, measurements, interviews and more.

In particular, Montez and Shenault took questions from the media and gave extended remarks.

Steven Montez at the 2020 NFL Combine
Steven Montez at the 2020 NFL Combine (Zach Bolinger / Getty Images)

Shenault, who has been projected almost exclusively as a first-round pick in the 2020 Draft, talked about the Buffalo Bills, with whom he's met this week. Shenault said he could see himself fitting into the Bills' offense, while complementing QB Josh Allen.

Additionally, Mike Klis of 9News reported that Shenault had interviewed with the Denver Broncos recently, as well.

Montez took time to talk about his arm strength and how he feels he can impact an NFL team while also detailing his goals of becoming more consistent through better footwork and fundamentals.

Taylor and Brown as of now have not made an appearance on the Twittersphere in terms of recorded interviews but that could certainly change in the coming days.

