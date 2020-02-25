With the 2020 NFL Combine underway in Indianapolis, Indiana, four former Colorado Buffaloes are currently there hoping to showcase their skill sets ahead of this year's Draft.

QB Steven Montez, WRs Laviska Shenault, Jr. and Tony Brown and LB Davion Taylor are all participating for on-field workouts that'll commence later in the week. Here and now, players have been going through examinations, measurements, interviews and more.

For a full look at the NFL Combine schedule, click here.

In particular, Montez and Shenault took questions from the media and gave extended remarks.