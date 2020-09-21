CUSportsNation - Laviska Shenault has another impactful day at the office

Last week in his NFL debut, Laviska Shenault produced more than one noteworthy highlight clip against the Colts. He reeled in a 15-yard touchdown catch from Gardner Minshew and had another 17-yard reception in the game, as well. He also took a snap from the Wildcat and on the whole, showed off the versatility that he displayed at Colorado, a big part of what got him on the radar of more than a few NFL teams ahead of the Draft. On Sunday versus Tennessee, it was his toughness that was on display.

Shenault was targeted four times by Minshew on Sunday and made three catches for 35 yards. He additionally rushed the ball five times, gaining 37 yards. It was on one of his rushing attempts that Shenault advertised just how strong he is. On Nov. 9 of last year, Shenault produced a similar play against Stanford in what would turn out to be one of the final games of his collegiate career. With the score tied, 13-13 and the Buffs looking to get into field goal territory late in the fourth quarter to try for a game-winning kick, Shenault took the ball on 4th-and-1 sweep play. He was greeted short of the first down by a Cardinal defender, whom Shenault proceeded to quite literally run over. Shenault put his shoulder down and fought for a first down, ultimately gaining five yards for the Buffs that was critical in facilitating Evan Price's game-winning 37-yard field goal as time expired.

The @CUBuffsFootball hold off Stanford 16-13.



Watch Laviska Shenault treat this kid like a speed bump. pic.twitter.com/FxxSTgFNVd — Vic Lombardiᴰʳ (@VicLombardi) November 9, 2019

Shenault did not shy away from contact against the Titans — in very similar fashion to what he did against Stanford. Given the ball from the shotgun, Shenault found a big hole to burst through and moved upfield for a 15-yard gain. He got the first down and then some. At the end of his run, he put his shoulder down, braced for contact and barreled over Titans strong safety Kenny Vaccaro, gaining another five or so yards as a result. As his young NFL career continues to take off, Shenault is proving that when he's healthy, he is a versatile and tough-to-bring-down force to be reckoned with.

Laviska Shenault with the TRUCK STICK.



(cc: @peteroverzet) pic.twitter.com/f2SSbsauLy — Big Thursday Night Football Country (@BigCatCountry) September 20, 2020