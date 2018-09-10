CUSportsNation.com

Laviska Shenault grabbing national headlines
I considered titling this article "Laviska Shenault for Heisman?" but I know better. We're only through week two of the regular season, so Heisman talk is a bit premature.
But with that being said... Laviska Shenault for Heisman.
The DeSoto, Texas native has been incredible this season. For players that have only played in two games this season (Hawaii and CSU have played three), Shenault leads the country in receiving yards with 388.
Shenault also leads the nation in receiving yards per game at 194, and the next closest receiver is Missouri's Emanuel Hall with 171. Shenault also leads the country with 10.5 receptions per game.
On Sunday, Sports Illustrated published an article looking at Heisman contenders through week two, and guess who made the list? The star in the making in Boulder. Laviska Shenault.
Before Colorado's game against Nebraska, in which Shenault had 10 receptions for 177 yards, a touchdown reception, and a rushing touchdown, former Buffs all-time great coach Gary Barnett told Pac-12 Network's Mike Yam that Shenault is "the best player CU has had in the last 20 years."
Pretty high praise.
The national recognition for the sophomore star don't stop there. Joel Klatt, a former Buff QB and analyst for Fox Sports, tweeted on Sunday morning that Shenault is a "BEAST" and a "top 3-4 WR in all of CFB." Klatt also added that Shenault "is a baller."
Another Buff alum in ESPN's Chris Fowler gave Shenault some love on Twitter, putting Shenault on "Heisman watch."
This upcoming weekend, Colorado faces New Hampshire, and there's no way they have athletes who will be able to slow down Shenault. I expect him to have a huge game on Saturday, and at 3-0 and a bye week upcoming, hype surrounding the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder will be sky high.
a few CFB thoughts— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) September 9, 2018
1) Not a fan of the fumble through the end zone rule...However that ball was over the top of the pylon
2) @AggieFootball should be ranked
3) Laviska Shenault (@Viska2live) WR for @RunRalphieRun is a BEAST...top 3-4 WR in all of CFB
4) I LOVE CFB
CFB fans, get to know Laviska Shenault WR for @RunRalphieRun as he is leading the country with 10.5 receptions/game and 194 yards/game...Dude is a baller— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) September 10, 2018
Just talked to former @RunRalphieRun Coach Gary Barnett who said WR Laviska Shenault "is the best player CU has had in the last 20 years."— Michael Yam (@Mike_Yam) September 6, 2018
OK.. deep breath and return my focus tonight to CFB. And the enormous, dramatic comeback victory by @cubuffs in Lincoln today!. Eager to get to the DVR. Looks like Montez and Leviska Shenault Jr (Heisman Watch! 😊) made up for no run game. #Buffs— Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) September 9, 2018
Meanwhile, Colorado, holy smokes do they have a star in WR Laviska Shenault. 11 catches for 211 last week, 10 for 177 this week.— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) September 8, 2018
There is a bona fide WR stud being grown in Boulder! Laviska Shenault, Jr. has 21 catches, 388 yards and 3 total TDs in 2 games, including this bananas GW grab vs. Nebraskapic.twitter.com/4TArLjqSoN— MyBookie Sportsbook (@betmybookie) September 8, 2018
CFB Receiving YPG— CFB Focus 🏈 (@cffmwachsman) September 9, 2018
1 Laviska Shenault/Colo 194
2 Emanuel Hall/Mizzou 171
3 Papi White/Ohio 154
4 JJ Arcega-Whiteside/Stan 144
5 John Ursua/Haw 141
6 Preston Williams/CSU 130.3
7 D'Wayne Eskridge/WMU 130
8 AJ Brown/OleMiss 125.5
9 Greg Dortch/WF 121.5
10 Corey Sutton/AppSt 121