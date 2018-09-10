CUSportsNation.com

I considered titling this article "Laviska Shenault for Heisman?" but I know better. We're only through week two of the regular season, so Heisman talk is a bit premature.

But with that being said... Laviska Shenault for Heisman.

The DeSoto, Texas native has been incredible this season. For players that have only played in two games this season (Hawaii and CSU have played three), Shenault leads the country in receiving yards with 388.

Shenault also leads the nation in receiving yards per game at 194, and the next closest receiver is Missouri's Emanuel Hall with 171. Shenault also leads the country with 10.5 receptions per game.

On Sunday, Sports Illustrated published an article looking at Heisman contenders through week two, and guess who made the list? The star in the making in Boulder. Laviska Shenault.

Before Colorado's game against Nebraska, in which Shenault had 10 receptions for 177 yards, a touchdown reception, and a rushing touchdown, former Buffs all-time great coach Gary Barnett told Pac-12 Network's Mike Yam that Shenault is "the best player CU has had in the last 20 years."

Pretty high praise.

The national recognition for the sophomore star don't stop there. Joel Klatt, a former Buff QB and analyst for Fox Sports, tweeted on Sunday morning that Shenault is a "BEAST" and a "top 3-4 WR in all of CFB." Klatt also added that Shenault "is a baller."

Another Buff alum in ESPN's Chris Fowler gave Shenault some love on Twitter, putting Shenault on "Heisman watch."

This upcoming weekend, Colorado faces New Hampshire, and there's no way they have athletes who will be able to slow down Shenault. I expect him to have a huge game on Saturday, and at 3-0 and a bye week upcoming, hype surrounding the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder will be sky high.