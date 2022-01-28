Late rally falls short in 'pathetic' 60-58 loss to UW

Despite a valiant rally down the stretch of the second half, which saw the Buffs somehow have a chance in the final seconds to tie the game, a night full of turnovers and a lackadaisical start to the second half proved too much to overcome, with Washington pulling off a 60-58 win.

In Tuesday’s comeback win over Oregon, the Buffaloes trailed by as much as 15 in the game before ultimately winning.

Against the Huskies, Colorado had once more managed to fall way behind, this time in the second half, with UW at one point going on an early 19-3 run, eventually taking a 57-42 lead with 8:27 to play.

The Buffs eventually got within striking distance in the final 90 seconds of the game, with a pair of missed free throws by UW’s Terrell Brown Jr. with 24 seconds setting up a last attempt by Colorado to tie the game.

In fact, Washington failed to score a single point in the last 4:18 of the game, daring the Buffs to steal a win.

On CU’s final possession, Jabari Walker was fed the ball in the game’s waning seconds, but his short-range jumper was no good, and the Huskies hung on to win.

Turnovers and offensive rebounds allowed — recurring issues for Colorado this season — were once again crippling for the Buffs, who turned the ball over 16 times and allowed 15 offensive zone boards to the Huskies.

Tad Boyle did not hold back after the game in his KOA radio remarks with Mark Johnson.

“Pathetic. Absolutely pathetic by the Colorado Buffaloes tonight,” he said. “We could not have played worse…I’ve never been more embarrassed after a loss that I can remember at Colorado in 11-and-a-half years than I am right now tonight in Seattle, Washington. How the hell we have a chance to tie it at the end, I have no idea.”