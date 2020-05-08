While Scott indicated at the end of the day, guidance and recommendations from public health officials will be the key input, his comments on Riley's show were undoubtedly encouraging.

Of particular note, Scott speculated on a timeline for a decision to be made on college football summer camps, while asserting that the Pac-12's intention, or Plan A as he put it, is to play a full season of football.

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott joined ESPN700 and host Bill Riley on Friday morning, where he was asked about a wide variety of matters pertinent to the COVID-19 pandemic and its ongoing impact on college sports.

Scott on the collective drive among the P5 conferences and schools to work towards being able to play a full season:

“Looking forward, those of us that are big football conferences, have a shared interest and are locked at the hip in terms of playing a full football season that starts on time. Major college football starts with the non-conference season where everyone’s got to be on the same page about when conference (play) is starting and other things...we understand what’s at stake and the importance of the country working together and having college football be able to start on time and play through to completion if possible and if it can be done safety and in accordance with the guidance from our public health officials.”

Scott on being optimistic for this fall and planning actively on playing a full season here and now, even if in the coming weeks and months that becomes unrealistic:

“I don’t think there’s any choice but to be optimistic. But be realistic. And the realistic part, and you have to be humble to acknowledge that we’re still learning a lot. Think about what we know now to what we knew three weeks ago. The sheer force, effort and ingenuity that’s going into solving some of these issues and making things safe for our students on campus and student-athletes coming back is enormous. I’ve got a real reason for optimism.

The NFL announcing their schedule last night was a very important milestone. I don't think we saw any governors and state officials push back and say they’ve got a reason that’s not going to happen. There’s still certainly issues that need to be worked through, but that was a very positive signal. I’m having encouraging discussions with our university presidents and I think you saw many over the last week or two, most in our conference, announce their intention to be open in the fall and welcome students back.

Again — lots of issues to work through, and it won’t be business as usual for sure, but that’s a reason for optimism.And frankly, the feedback I’m getting from our medical community...we’ve got some of the leading epidemiologists, infectious disease experts, data scientists, at schools like Utah, Washington, Stanford and UCLA that are advising governments, our universities, corporations on return to work and restart plans. We’re very fortunate that we’ve got access to that.

Our normal medical advisory committee has now been supplemented by an expert panel of advisors that we've got unique access to...but having said that, yes, we’re also in the process of having plans B,C,D and E if (a full college football season isn’t feasible). We have to realize that things are evolving and changing, but plan A is a strong plan A. I think across the country, there is a commitment to do everything possible to start the season on time and play a full season. That is our intention at the moment.”