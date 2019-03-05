Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-05 12:06:26 -0600') }} football Edit

LaDuke is "super excited" about Colorado offer

Rtjsayuxhunlsamsopml
Mike Singer • CUSportsNation.com
@CUSportsNation
CUSportsNation.com

During his junior season, Sparks (Nev.) Spanish Springs linebacker Jackson LaDuke added offers from Fresno State and Nevada, proving that he was a Division One recruit.His recruiting stock has rise...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}