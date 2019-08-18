Among the younger contingent of guys expected to see the field often in 2019, sophomore Maurice Bell in particular sees the strength of that depth: Colorado will be able to cause a constant headache in any secondary via the multitude of guys DBs are going to be forced to keep an eye on, aside from K.D. Nixon and Laviska Shenault .

During Colorado's first full pads scrimmage two Saturdays ago, 22 different players caught a pass. That seems a trend likely to continue into the regular season, as the Buffs this August have looked strong and deep at the WR position.

“We are definitely going to have to step up regardless of who’s in the game," Bell said. "With Viska and K.D., they’re going to be getting keyed on so some games, teams might want to double [team] them. But if we step up, they’re not going to be able to because we have so many weapons on the field.

Bell, who played WR in three games last season, is keen on continuing to better himself during fall camp. He appears to be doing just that, as yesterday, he earned high praise from Mel Tucker during the Buffs' second scrimmage.

"Maurice Bell — every time we scrimmage he shows up. He looked explosive," Tucker said.

Competition across the board among the WRs ties in directly to the Buffs being able to factor as many guys other than Nixon and Shenault into the equation as possible.

"When we’re out here, we have to get better and compete with each other, compete against the defense so that when the games come we can take pressure off of [Shenault and Nixon's] shoulders," Bell said. "They have trust in us and the whole receiver core knows that whoever goes in the game, we can step up and make a play at any time.”