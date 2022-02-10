Kyle DeVan aims to forge more personal bonds with his offensive linemen

The vast majority of Colorado's upperclassmen have already experienced something of a rollercoaster with respect to their college football careers, given that the Buffs have had three head coaches since 2018.

While Karl Dorrell now enters his third season at the helm in Boulder, the end of the Mike MacIntyre era, followed by Mel Tucker's lone year at CU, bred a considerable amount of instability leading into Dorrell's hire in February of 2020.

The cycling of head coaches naturally meant the cycling of assistants, and perhaps no position group at Colorado has seen that in a more firsthand manner than the offensive line.

For players like Josh Jynes, Casey Roddick and Frank Fillip, all of whom are redshirt juniors in 2022, Kyle DeVan will be their fifth position coach dating back to Klayton Adams (2018), Chris Kapilovic (2019), Mitch Rodrigue (2020-21) and William Vlachos (2021).

Last year in particular proved to be challenging for Colorado's o-linemen, with Dorrell firing Rodrigue mid-season and replacing him with Vlachos, who coached the final five weeks of the season on an interim basis.

Taking all of that into consideration was DeVan when he made his introductory rounds with his new players.

"The guys in my room have been through a lot, with two offensive line coaches this past season," DeVan said. "I think trust was a big deal. I was the new guy coming in. There’s a good foundation, so I wanted to let those guys know that I’m here to gain their trust, just like they’re currently here to gain my trust."

DeVan, 37, was hired by Dorrell from Michigan, where he'd been serving as an analyst.

Previously, he coached the o-line at Arizona (2019-20) and Ball State (2016-18), with his coaching career stretching back to 2013.

DeVan played four years of college football at Oregon State and enjoyed an NFL career from 2008-2012, notably with the Indianapolis Colts from 2009-2011, where he went on to start for the team in Super Bowl XLIV.

Since joining Colorado's staff in late December, and now with 2022 recruiting mostly wrapped up, DeVan has been able to turn more attention to getting to know his room.

“It’s been awesome," he said. "These kids, from the local ones to the ones who aren’t from the region, are here because they love Colorado and they love CU. That’s been refreshing, to see these guys come in and work their butts off. All of them want to make Colorado the best it can be. They want to win games and I really appreciate that."