Stewart spoke to the media at Folsom Field before the Buffs' 20-14 win on Saturday and recalled the play, the 1994 season and much more. Below is what he had to say.

As Colorado prepared to take on Washington Saturday night, former CU QB Kordell Stewart , who played for the Buffs from 1990-94 before embarking on an 11-year NFL career form 1995-2005, served as the team's honorary captain.

On what it means to be back in Boulder and serve as honorary captain while remembering one of the greatest plays in college football history: “It’s an honor to be back and have a chance to be the honorary captain, celebrating a play that happened 25 years ago. Think about that. A lot of football has been played (since then) but to continue to speak about a play that happened once in our lifetime, it’s pretty remarkable. It wasn’t done just by me, it was done by many.

To be able to bring back relevance to a play that was so significant when it comes to the tradition to this institution — it’s absolutely phenomenal to be a part of and I’m honored to do it.”

On what's going through his mind when he throws that ball in the air as time expired: “I just hoped we would catch it. When you’re down the way we were, I think it was 26-21, when you end up making that throw — I knew I could do it, because we’d do it once a week, practicing the Hail Mary formation — but that’s in the altitude weather.To do it at sea level at Michigan — it’s a little different. Especially in the fourth quarter of the game.

To have it actually happen, considering all the plays we had called back in the first half and second half, and me fumbling a couple series prior to that play — that could have really screwed everything up big time. But Rick Neuheisel being on the sideline, he said it was going to be the greatest comeback in college football history. I remember it like it was yesterday.

To have the moment and time to be able to make that play, it was one where I just said I hope we catch it. When it left my hands, I saw Mike (Westbrook) come out of midair, out of nowhere — literally. When I saw him come down or at least, saw the crowd go crazy and the referees’ hands go up, I was like ‘really?’”

Stewart on the meaning of the Miracle of Michigan in retrospective terms, considering it was Bill McCartney's final year as head coach: “That’s something that we keep with us collectively, talking about the moments in which we had within that year. It was a magical year. Unfortunately it didn’t result into a National Championship but that was coach Mac’s final year — to send him out in style, coming out of Michigan, a place where he coached, what better way.

And then to finish it off with a Fiesta Bowl, that was even more seasoned. It was a memorable year across the board for coach Mac and for all of us, truthfully, that class. Seeing him now, it’s like (reliving) old memories. I can just imagine what it’s like for guys to win a National Championship to being part of a play such as that in a magical year like that.

Coach Mac is just a special guy to me, regardless. The Hail Mary pass wasn’t the reason for me or us to feel that way about Mac. He’s just a great man and a father figure to all of us. He taught us how to get to know one another to where we played for one another.”