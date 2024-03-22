For the entirety of his junior season, KJ Simpson has done much of his work in the shadows. His head coach, Tad Boyle, has begged and pleaded the national media to give Simpson his shine as the star point guard carried the injury-riddled Buffs through all of their highs and lows.

After Friday, Simpson will have no shortage of coverage.

With the score tied and just 6 seconds to play, the Buffs put the game — and the season — in the hands of their star point guard. He responded with a magical March moment that will be remembered in Boulder forever.

Simpson received the feed from Cody Williams, dribbled once into the corner, pulled up and fired away. The shot bounced softly off of the rim, came back down and rolled around every part of the cylinder before dropping for a 102-100 win for the No. 10-seeded Buffs over No. 7 Florida in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis.

“Yeah, we always go through preparation, time and score situations like that in practice,” Simpson said of the final shot. “It was just another one of those times where we had to execute. Obviously, it was a play that was set up. There was multiple actions out of it, happened to break free and was just looking to drive, create something, whatever was the best play, and noticed the defender got a little bit off balance, and that's a shot I shoot a bunch of times. Credit to my teammates, and Cody threw me a great pass that was able to guide me and lead me in that direction, and just stepping up and hitting a shot.”

Walter Clayton’s desperation heave at the buzzer fell harmlessly off the backboard, and the Buffs erupted into joy and celebration as they extended their season with a matchup against No. 2-seed Marquette on Sunday.

“Well, can't ask for much more out of a game in March than the one you just saw,” Colorado coach Tad Boyle said. “These guys and the way they battled -- I thought both teams battled. Hats off to Florida. They played well. To show the poise and composure that we did down the stretch when they made their run back at us, it was a tough, tough game. I thought to myself at halftime, if we don't start guarding better, midway through the second half, if we don't start guarding better, we've got to score 100 to win tonight, and we needed 102. Actually we only needed 101 but we got 102.

“Just enough at the end, great execution, great play by KJ. Every one of our players that played made plays. Bench was great. Just a hell of a game in March. What else can you say?”

After getting through a First Four slugfest on Wednesday against Boise State, the Buffs entered a totally different style of game in Indianapolis. Florida is one of the nation’s best offensive teams and plays at a breakneck pace, and the Gators showcased it right from the opening tip. The Buffs struggled to adjust to the tempo and the shooting of the Florida guards in the early going, allowing the Gators to build a 24-14 lead after 8 minutes.

But after a win on Wednesday night where the defense had to show up, the offense was ready to answer the bell on Friday. The Buffs settled in after that initial Florida run, and answered with a 10-2 surge of their own to get back within a possession.

The rest of the first half was nip and tuck, with balanced scoring and phenomenal shotmaking on both sides. By the time the half hit, 15 of the 16 players who had stepped on the court had scored and the lead had changed hands 10 times. Neither had made any progress on the scoreboard though, as the two were tied at 45 heading into the locker room.