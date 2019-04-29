News More News
Keneley set for CU Buffs visit

Mike Singer • CUSportsNation.com
The recruiting process has kept Mission Viejo (Calif.) weakside defensive end Lance Keneley busy in the past couple of months. He's landed a high majority of his scholarship offers in that span.

"It's definitely an exciting time in my life -- keeping me busy and everything," Keneley said.

He's been hitting the road to see various colleges, checking out Utah a couple of times, Stanford, and Northwestern. He has a flight booked to see the Colorado Buffaloes in June for an unofficial visit.

