Kaylin Moore ready to battle for a larger role within CU's defense

The reality of true sophomore Kaylin Moore already being one of the most experienced players Colorado has at cornerback might trigger an eyebrow-raising amongst Buffs fans.

However hard that is to believe, it's factual: with 134 snaps played last year as a true freshman, only Nikko Reed, a fellow sophomore of Moore's who was in for 199 snaps, and junior Nigel Bethel, who's been on the field for 202 over the past two seasons, have seen more action.

The Buffaloes' transfer portal losses were well-documented over the offseason, with the departures of starting cornerbacks Mekhi Blackmon (USC) and Christian Gonzalez (Oregon) notable among the team's defections.

With Blackmon and Gonzalez gone, things are wide open at corner as the Buffs get underway with spring practices.

For Moore, the loss of a pair of friends combined with a legitimate chance to assert himself in the eyes of coaches has proved to be a bittersweet feeling.

“It’s really an opportunity for me," he said. "Of course, it was sad to see them go, because they were mentors to me, but I just got to step up and be a leader for a team now."

As juniors, Bethel and Jaylen Striker are the oldest players within CU's corners room, with both of them coming off of season-ending injuries last fall.

Other than Reed and Moore, Colorado's other two scholarship cornerbacks this spring, Joshua Wiggins and Jason Oliver, are both true freshmen.

In 2021, Moore saw some extended action towards the tail end of the season, notably stepping in with Reed when Blackmon was unavailable for a total of three games.