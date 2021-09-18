Karl Dorrell to evaluate handing Drew Carter some series moving forward

While he is not solely responsible for Colorado's offensive woes of late, freshman quarterback Brendon Lewis has certainly not performed in a manner that absolves him from the team's inability to score points or even move the ball efficiently.

Freshman QB Drew Carter was 4-of-8 with 27 yards against Minnesota, coming into the game in the fourth quarter in relief of Brendon Lewis (Nigel Amstock / Rivals)

Through three games as CU's starter, Lewis has gone 31-of-56 (55%) through the air with 246 yards, a touchdown and an interception. His offensive line has been far from perfect and the same could be said of CU's playcalling offensively, however, Lewis has shown considerably more growing pains than was evident in his first collegiate action last December in the Valero Alamo Bowl loss to Texas. With Colorado's offense having managed a pitiful 90 yards on 66 plays (17 drives) dating back to the start of the second half last week against Texas A&M, for Karl Dorrell, things are looking precarious as he tries to right the ship before CU (1-2) begins Pac-12 Conference play on the road at Arizona State next Saturday. In terms of the Buffs' status, it's at DEFCON Level 2. That means Dorrell and his coaches will likely be sitting down with Lewis sometime this week to talk specifics about his performances as starting quarterback to date as well as strategizing over how to start producing better drives in the immediate future. “He’s having a hard time," Dorrell said of Lewis. "I’ve got to watch (film) and see it, talk to him, see what he's seeing, (have him) tell me what he’s seeing and all that stuff, but he’s struggling out there. We’ve got to be better in coaching him, getting him prepared — we have to do a number of things better. We've just got to start all over and figure out what we can do well. It’s really at that point now.” Lewis was sacked four times in CU's 30-0 blowout loss to Minnesota, all of them coming on either third or fourth down.

Brendon Lewis extends the ball, giving the Buffaloes a rare first down in Saturday's 30-0 loss to Minnesota (Nigel Amstock / Rivals)