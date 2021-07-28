Karl Dorrell speaks to CU's QB competition, updates Nate Landman's health

During his press conference in Hollywood Tuesday as part of Pac-12 Media Day 2021, Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell gave a number of key remarks, perhaps none more welcomed than what he had to say about senior ILB Nate Landman.

Back on Dec. 12, in the Buffs' regular season finale against Utah, Landman was escorted off the field after what was later determined to be an Achilles tear.

Landman thus missed the entirety of CU's spring practices rehabbing and up until Tuesday, his status, as far as when he'd be returning to action, remained up in the air.

Dorrell indicated that Landman, a two-time All-Pac-12 selection, is doing well as far as rehabilitation goes and that he expects him to be ready for Colorado's season opener Sept. 3 vs. Northern Colorado.

Dorrell: "Nate’s health report at this time is close to 100%. We do anticipate him being at 100% by somewhere in the middle of training camp. He’s way ahead of schedule. If you know Nate Landman in terms of how he plays, he presses the envelope in everything he does. He doesn't do anything half-speed or half-tilt or half-ass. He’s going to go all out. He’s going to be ready to play — there’s no question in my mind."

Dorrell also gave a lengthy quote when asked about the Buffs' starting quarterback battle that will commence this upcoming Thursday, when CU opens up fall camp.

In light of the transfer of senior Sam Noyer, Colorado's starter in 2020, freshman Brendon Lewis and JT Shrout will compete for the starter's gig heading into the season opener.

Lewis, a highly recruited 2020 signee, saw his first collegiate action in last year's Valero Alamo, relieving Noyer in the game and orchestrating three touchdown drives in Colorado's 55-23 loss.

On the day, Lewis went 6-of-10 for 95 yards through the air while also rushing the ball nine times for 74 yards and a score.

Shrout transferred to CU from Tennessee back in January; he played in eight total games for the Volunteers, going 37-of-69 for 494 yards to go along with five touchdowns and four interceptions.

The way Dorrell sees it, Lewis and Shrout will compete on an open playing field to begin fall camp.

“The fairest thing I can say is that it’s a two-man race. It really is. If Sam (Noyer) was still in our program, he would be the guy that (Brendon Lewis and JT Shrout) would have to beat out — he was our returning starter from last year, but Sam decided to transfer and he’s up at Oregon State now. So it’s a two-man race between Brendon lewis and JT Shrout."

"We think they’re both very qualified, capable players. If you remember what Brendon did in the (Valero Alamo Bowl) — his first time playing college football at the end of the season — I would say he had a passing grade. He played pretty well and did some really positive things that I’d say any first-year quarterback might have done poorly. He was able to do those things in a positive way. The bowl game has given him a great level of confidence going through the wole offseason and going through spring. He’s a completely different player now than where he was last fall."

"And then I would say with JT Shrout, being a kid who just transferred in, in a short period of time he digested our offense. He spent the overtime hours to do that and give himself a chance to compete. Both of those guys have great leadership qualities, as well, along with their physical talent. All of our players offensively respond to both of them in a positive way. It’s not like they dislike one and like the other. Everyone on offense thoroughly likes both of those guys under center. So, it’s a great competition with that two-man race."

"When will we make that determination? That would be somewhere in the middle of training camp, I would say. But I would say at least for the first couple weeks, we’ll try to get the information in — it’s going to be a day-by-day test. They’re going to be assessed on everything about how they run the offensive, the mistakes they make, the plays that they do make. We’re going to account for everything as we go through that process. But they know when it’s all said and done, they’re both all in about helping be a factor in helping us win this season.”



