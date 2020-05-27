Karl Dorrell's vision for Colorado resonating with 2021 safety TJ Quinn
Back in mid-April, when Quinn was offered by Colorado, he noted that upon being contacted by Brett Maxie, he was told that he'd been a guy prominently featured on the boards of Mel Tucker's old staff.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news