Karl Dorrell's complete remarks from Monday's press conference

Following the Buffaloes' 30-0 loss last Saturday at the hands of Minnesota, the first time CU had been shut out at Folsom Field since 2012, Karl Dorrell laid out his plans for establishing some offensive rhythm moving forward, as the Pac-12 opener at Arizona State looms.

Notably, Dorrell indicated that there will be no shuffling around in terms of coaching responsibilities or play calling duties.

Furthermore, the Buffs will give consideration to inserting true freshman QB Drew Carter into games while continuing to work with second-year freshman QB Brendon Lewis.